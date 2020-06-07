Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

$10,000 Opportunity For Writers

Sunday, 7 June 2020, 11:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Society of Authors

Applications open for NZSA Peter & Dianne Beatson Fellowship 2020

Calling for applications from writers of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and drama with a literary track record, who are currently working on a new project.

This annual Fellowship is awarded each year to a mid-career or senior writer to work on a project that shows a high level of literary merit and national significance and is donated by Peter Beatson. We thank Peter for his continuing and generous support of New Zealand writers.

In 2019 the fellowship was awarded to Christchurch writer Frankie McMillan, who used the fellowship to allow her time to work on her novella.

Deadline for applications:

4pm Friday 16 August 2020

To apply for the fellowship you need to be a member of the NZ Society of Authors (PEN NZ Inc). Membership is open to all developing and established writers. NZSA provides: literary sector news, a mentorship programme, manuscript assessment, manuscript services, contract advice, advocacy and representation for writers, information on the publishing industry, grants and other opportunities, along with affiliation to international PEN.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Society of Authors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

Horowhenua: Matariki Shines Bright At Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom is open again for visitors. And the first thing people will see when they walk into the gallery is a stunning image of the Matariki star cluster – part of a deep space photo exhibition. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 