$10,000 Opportunity For Writers

Applications open for NZSA Peter & Dianne Beatson Fellowship 2020

Calling for applications from writers of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and drama with a literary track record, who are currently working on a new project.

This annual Fellowship is awarded each year to a mid-career or senior writer to work on a project that shows a high level of literary merit and national significance and is donated by Peter Beatson. We thank Peter for his continuing and generous support of New Zealand writers.

In 2019 the fellowship was awarded to Christchurch writer Frankie McMillan, who used the fellowship to allow her time to work on her novella.

Deadline for applications:

4pm Friday 16 August 2020

To apply for the fellowship you need to be a member of the NZ Society of Authors (PEN NZ Inc). Membership is open to all developing and established writers. NZSA provides: literary sector news, a mentorship programme, manuscript assessment, manuscript services, contract advice, advocacy and representation for writers, information on the publishing industry, grants and other opportunities, along with affiliation to international PEN.

