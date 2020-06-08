Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Kāhui O Matariki Exhibitions At The Māoriland Hub

Monday, 8 June 2020, 7:27 am
Press Release: Maoriland Charitable Trust

On Friday June 12th Toi Matarau Gallery will launch the first of two exhibitions for Matariki 2020. 

Te Kāhui o Matariki is based on the book of the same name that was co-edited by the late Colleen Waata Urlich and Māoriland’s Libby Hakaraia. 

The book features Māori artists who created works based on Matariki with photography by photographer Norm Heke. Many of the artists featured in the book will exhibit works and talk about their careers. 

Participating artists include senior Māori artists; Darcy Nicholas, Wi Taepa, Manos Nathan, Colleen Waata Urlich, Sandy Adsett, Lewis Gardiner, Derek Lardelli, Baye Riddell, Alex Nathan, June Grant, Wendy Whitehead, Hiwirori Maynard, Frances Stachl, Hemi MacGregor, Teresa Murray, Diane Prince, Todd Couper and Roi Toia in collaboration with Salish Coast artist Susan Point. 

There are also members of Ngā Kaihanga Uku - represented by Rhonda Halliday, Maude Cooke-Davies, Davina Duke, Noelle Jakeman and those who whakapapa with, or who have strong links to Ōtaki such as Kohai Grace, Sonia Snowden and Hemi Sundgren. 

Emerging and established artists of Toi Matarau will also participate in the Te Kāhui o Matariki exhibition with new works created during lock down. They are joined by new artists Raewyn Paterson and Sharlene Fraser. 

The recently launched Toi Matarau website will feature a series of interactive works for a digital audience including live feeds, short films, interviews, gallery tours, performances and writings (Te Pae o Toi Matarau - He Aronga Māori) by freelance artist Sian Montgomery-Neutze discussing cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation. 

Te Kāhui o Matariki is a tribute to co-editor and artist Colleen Waata Urlich and to Manos Nathan. 

Toi Matarau Gallery is also excited to become Toi Iho licensed with strong support from Toi Iho licensed artists, endorsed by 2019 Te Waka Toi Award recipient and master weaver Sonia Snowden.

