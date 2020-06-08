The Assistant Tops The Box Office As Cinema Going Bursts Back Into Life

Rialto Distribution are thrilled to share that their film THE ASSISTANT has been #1 at the New Zealand Box Office for two weeks running. This achievement is testament to the films powerful story and points to the desire of New Zealand audiences to embrace their local independent cinemas, proving they are vital to our communities and they have been missed during the Covid-19 lockdown. Cinema going is bursting back into life with 46 theatres screening THE ASSISTANT around New Zealand.

THE ASSISTANT is a searing look at a day in the life of an assistant to a powerful film mogul, written and directed by Kitty Green and starring Julia Garner (Ozark).

Furthermore, another Rialto Distribution title LOVE SARAH was #2 at the Box Office after just one weekend of sneak preview sessions on 11 screens nationwide. This British treat starring Celia Imrie opens nationwide on June 18 and is tipped to be the next big cinematic outing.

Kelly Rogers, CEO of Rialto Distribution comments “THE ASSISTANT is a wonderfully poignant film and we are thrilled that it is driving audiences back to their cinema going habits. Films are best seen on the big screen! There is nothing quite like sharing a cinema experience with your friends and community - it is rather exciting that our film is the number one choice and seeing patrons flocking back to cinemas proves that cinema remains a favourite outing for us all.”

THE ASSISTANT on the big screen now, LOVE SARAH advance previews this weekend, check your local cinema listings today for session times.

© Scoop Media

