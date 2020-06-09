L.A.B Announce New Auckland & Hamilton Arena Show Dates

Loop are incredibly excited to announce that L.A.B’s Auckland & Hamilton shows will now take place in July at Spark Arena and Claudelands Arena. After NZ’s huge effort surrounding the pandemic, these shows will now take place much earlier than planned, serving as a celebration for a return to Alert Level 1 and mass gatherings.

All tickets originally issued for Auckland Town Hall’s October 31st date and Claudelands Arena’s November 20th date remain valid, and Claudelands Arena remains sold out.

To celebrate and to accommodate demand, more tickets will be available for Spark Arena from 9am on Tuesday June 9 HERE.

The Auckland show will now take place on Friday 3 July, and the Hamilton show will take place on Saturday 11 July. Both shows will be the first events back in both venues in over three months, and will serve as L.A.B’s largest headline performances to date.

PLEASE NOTE: Special accommodations will be undertaken at each show by Loop, the ticketing companies and the venues to align with government protocol around COVID-19, and updates on COVID-related protocols and safety for these events will be issued as they come to hand. The safety of ticket holders is of the utmost importance, and everything possible will be done to ensure everyone is happy and safe at these events.

As both original performances were sold out, ticket holders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, as all issued tickets remain valid. For the Auckland show, all tickets initially issued for both the Powerstation and the Auckland Town Hall will remain valid for use. For the Hamilton show, all tickets initially issued through Eventfinda for The Factory and through Ticketek for Claudelands Arena also remain valid.

Those who are no longer able to make these new dates can get in touch with the relevant ticketing companies to arrange a refund.

Support for both shows will be Troy Kingi & The Upperclass, with his first performances since winning the 2020 Taite Music Prize, alongside exciting up-and-comers The Leers, who are gearing up to release a new EP.

Additional tickets for the Spark Arena show available from 9am Tuesday 9 June from Ticketmaster, and a waitlist for any additional Hamilton tickets can be found here.

More info available at loop.co.nz.

With thanks to Effen Vodka, NZ Vapor & Radio Hauraki.





