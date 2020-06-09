Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

L.A.B Announce New Auckland & Hamilton Arena Show Dates

Tuesday, 9 June 2020, 11:12 am
Press Release: LOOP Recordings Aotearoa

SPARK ARENA, FRI JULY 3
CLAUDELANDS ARENA, SAT JULY 11
NZ'S FIRST ARENA SHOWS POST-LOCKDOWN


Friday 3 July – Spark Arena, Auckland
Saturday 11 July – Claudelands Arena, Hamilton **SOLD OUT**

EXTRA TICKETS FOR SPARK ARENA ON SALE NOW & SELLING FAST
FROM TICKETMASTER

Loop are incredibly excited to announce that L.A.B’s Auckland & Hamilton shows will now take place in July at Spark Arena and Claudelands Arena. After NZ’s huge effort surrounding the pandemic, these shows will now take place much earlier than planned, serving as a celebration for a return to Alert Level 1 and mass gatherings.

All tickets originally issued for Auckland Town Hall’s October 31st date and Claudelands Arena’s November 20th date remain valid, and Claudelands Arena remains sold out.

To celebrate and to accommodate demand, more tickets will be available for Spark Arena from 9am on Tuesday June 9 HERE.

The Auckland show will now take place on Friday 3 July, and the Hamilton show will take place on Saturday 11 July. Both shows will be the first events back in both venues in over three months, and will serve as L.A.B’s largest headline performances to date.

PLEASE NOTE: Special accommodations will be undertaken at each show by Loop, the ticketing companies and the venues to align with government protocol around COVID-19, and updates on COVID-related protocols and safety for these events will be issued as they come to hand. The safety of ticket holders is of the utmost importance, and everything possible will be done to ensure everyone is happy and safe at these events.

As both original performances were sold out, ticket holders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, as all issued tickets remain valid. For the Auckland show, all tickets initially issued for both the Powerstation and the Auckland Town Hall will remain valid for use. For the Hamilton show, all tickets initially issued through Eventfinda for The Factory and through Ticketek for Claudelands Arena also remain valid.

Those who are no longer able to make these new dates can get in touch with the relevant ticketing companies to arrange a refund.

Support for both shows will be Troy Kingi & The Upperclass, with his first performances since winning the 2020 Taite Music Prize, alongside exciting up-and-comers The Leers, who are gearing up to release a new EP.

Additional tickets for the Spark Arena show available from 9am Tuesday 9 June from Ticketmaster, and a waitlist for any additional Hamilton tickets can be found here.

More info available at loop.co.nz.

With thanks to Effen Vodka, NZ Vapor & Radio Hauraki.


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from LOOP Recordings Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 