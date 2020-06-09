Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Crime Writer Joins Forces To Support NHS With Crime Anthology

Tuesday, 9 June 2020, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Squabbling Sparrows Press

UK based literary group, Noir at the Bar, has brought together the best crime writers from across the globe, to publish a collection of crime stories, including one by New Zealand author Kirsten McKenzie.

Running for over four years Noir at the Bar is usually an opportunity for authors to showcase their creative prowess with fellow crime fiction enthusiasts. But with the coronavirus lockdown, Noir’s founder, Vic Watson moved the event online, inviting authors to a weekly virtual get together. And just one week later the first Virtual Noir at the Bar launched.

In less than two months, the weekly event has been watched by thousands. Over 70 authors have already appeared at Virtual Noir at the Bar, with over 100 more scheduled up to August.

To create something lasting from these virtual events, Noir from the Bar was conceived — a collection of 30 short crime stories. Created, and published in just six weeks, with publication slated for June 10, 2020, the anthology features best-sellers authors Neil Broadfoot, Roz Watkins, Zoe Sharp and Kirsten McKenzie among others. All contributors, editors and designers gave their time and work for free with all profits from the anthology going to the NHS.

Watson said of the project, “Our events have previously attracted writers from Iceland, Germany and America, so we knew there would be a global appetite for people to get involved in a virtual event. Running Virtual Noir at the Bar has given us the ability to host writers from across world, together in the one space. We’ve even had authors in New Zealand getting up at 6:30am to appear, bringing an audience with them!”

NOTES TO EDITOR

Kirsten McKenzie fought international crime for fourteen years as a Customs Officer before leaving to work in the family antique store, where she survived an armed robbery. Now a full time author, she lives in Auckland with her family and alternates between writing her next thriller - The Forger and the Thief (out July 31, Squabbling Sparrows Press), and completing her second time travel trilogy.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Squabbling Sparrows Press on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 