Winning Photographers Of OpenWalls Arles 2020 Announced

From 1854 Media & British Journal of Photography in collaboration with Galerie Huit Arles, OpenWalls Arles is an international photography award designed to elevate the careers of emerging and established photographers by exhibiting their work in the prestigious and historic location of Arles.

We are thrilled to announce the 63 winners of OpenWalls Arles 2020: 50 winning single images and two winning series from the ‘Growth’ category, alongside ten single images and one winning series from the ‘Daily Life’ category.

The images have been selected by an international panel of judges, which includes Julia de Bierre (Galerie Huit Arles), Fariba Farshad (Photo London), Gwen Lee (Singapore International Photography Festival and DECK) and Stephan Erfurt (C/O Berlin Foundation). See the full list of judges here.

The ‘Daily Life’ winners showcase powerful perceptions of the everyday: quiet moments that speak volumes of a subject’s reality; seemingly mundane scenes that, in truth, hold a deep significance. Our ‘Growth’ winners convey compelling depictions of change or transition — whether in the form of personal growth, or shifts in nature and the environment.

View the full list of winners

The show includes the 60 winning single images and three winning series, presented in the diverse exhibition spaces of Galerie Huit’s magnificent 17th century mansion situated in the cultural heart of Arles.

While originally planned to coincide with Rencontres d’Arles 2020, due to the festival’s unavoidable cancellation in light of COVID-19, we have extended the OpenWalls show and will be adding a virtual exhibition element to ensure our winners do not lose out on exposure.

The exhibition will run from 26th June to 5th September 2020 at Galerie Huit Arles.

© Scoop Media

