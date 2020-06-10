Orchestra Wellington Mixes Art And Music In Free Gallery Concert



Sight and sound will combine on the shortest day of the year in a free

concert bringing music to every corner of Wellington's City Gallery.

Orchestra Wellington is using the gallery's rich acoustic to perform a

20th century classic; Terry Riley's, In C, on Sunday 21st June.

Written in 1964, the piece was one of the first examples of musical minimalism.

More importantly for the average listener, Riley broke with the

classic trend of the time, writing music with harmonies people could

easily hum along to.

In C doesn't need a conductor. Instead the 18 players will perform in

different parts of the gallery. The role of time keeping goes to the

xylophone player, whose part will be amplified so it can be heard

throughout the building.

Orchestra Wellington’s General Manager, Kirsten Mason, says listeners

will be free to wander and listen to this mesmerising work from where

ever they choose.

"You're welcome to get up close to the players or just pick a spot and

let the waves of sound wash over you."

"Our 18 players will be spread over the two floors of the gallery.

Winds and percussion on the ground floor, strings on the first floor.

"

"Orchestra Wellington is a rich part of the fabric of our arts

community and we are as excited as anyone to see our musicians back in

action.”

Performances will start at 11am and 12pm and run for about 45 minutes,

but people can turn up at any point.

“City Gallery Wellington is thrilled to be open again and being able

to partner with the talented Orchestra Wellington is a particular joy.

This event, which combines sharp visual art with innovations in

contemporary music, promises to be a very special experience.” says

City Gallery Director, Elizabeth Caldwell.

© Scoop Media

