Orchestra Wellington Mixes Art And Music In Free Gallery Concert
Sight and sound will combine on the shortest day of the year in a free
concert bringing music to every corner of Wellington's City Gallery.
Orchestra Wellington is
using the gallery's rich acoustic to perform a
20th century classic; Terry Riley's, In C, on Sunday 21st June.
Written in 1964, the piece was one of the first examples of musical minimalism.
More importantly for
the average listener, Riley broke with the
classic trend of the time, writing music with harmonies people could
easily hum along to.
In C doesn't need a
conductor. Instead the 18 players will perform
in
different parts of the gallery. The role of time keeping goes to the
xylophone player, whose part will be amplified so it can be heard
throughout the building.
Orchestra Wellington’s General Manager,
Kirsten Mason, says listeners
will be free to wander and listen to this mesmerising work from where
ever they choose.
"You're welcome to get up close to the players
or just pick a spot and
let the waves of sound wash over you."
"Our 18 players will be spread over the two
floors of the gallery.
Winds and percussion on the ground floor, strings on the first floor.
"
"Orchestra
Wellington is a rich part of the fabric of our
arts
community and we are as excited as anyone to see our musicians back in
action.”
Performances will
start at 11am and 12pm and run for about 45 minutes,
but people can turn up at any point.
“City Gallery
Wellington is thrilled to be open again and being able
to partner with the talented Orchestra Wellington is a particular joy.
This event, which combines sharp visual art with innovations in
contemporary music, promises to be a very special experience.” says
City Gallery Director, Elizabeth Caldwell.