Turning Up The Volume Of Pasifika Music In Aotearoa

Friday, 12 June 2020, 12:34 pm
Press Release: NZ On Air

24 Pasifika music artists have won funding to record new music, including tracks in Pacific languages, thanks to a record investment from NZ On Air.

NZ On Air has just had its second ever New Music Single focus round seeking new music from Pasifika artists. The first round in 2019 produced 14 tracks including three that have been selected as finalists for the forthcoming 2020 Pacific Music Awards.

In the latest round this week, NZ On Air doubled-down on the investment, with an expert panel choosing 24 tracks from 95 submitted. Each will receive $8,000 funding to record and promote their songs. For 19 of the artists it is their first time receiving NZ On Air funding.

The funded songs span multiple genre including Hip Hop, Gospel, RnB, Heavy Metal and Country music, with languages represented including Niuean, Tongan, Cook Island Māori and Samoan, as well as English.

NZ On Air’s Head of Music David Ridler says the panel were blown away by the breadth of talent represented in the applications.

“This second Pasifika music funding round shows there is not only an extraordinary amount of talent in the Pasifika community just waiting for the opportunity to be discovered, but also the success of the first round shows there is demand for their music,” said Mr Ridler.

Last year NZ On Air invested $112,000 in new Pacific music through the first focus round – this latest round has invested $192,000 and there’s more to come.

With additional funding announced by government to support NZ music get back on its feet post-Covid, Mr Ridler says NZ On Air intends to run at least a further two New Music Pasifika rounds in the next 18 months.

It will also be running further targeted rounds for songs in Te Reo Māori and more songs for tamariki.

NZ On Air thanks the Pacific Music Awards Trust and Pacific Media Network who helped to engage the Pacific music community in this funding round.

Funding details 
All receive an $8,000 grant

Alimit / Inanay – The Tribute featuring Jagarizzar x Tiddas 
ANTHEM / Joy featuring Marley Sola & David Ware 
Diggy Dupé / Hype 
Foundation / Start Love Over 
Hawkins / Can’t Leave It Alone 
IYBZEE & IYBZAY / Does She Really Want Me? 
JARNA / I’m Fine 
Juwan / Home 
LEO / MerryGoRound 
Lomez Brown / Feel The Motion 
MAL / Say/Ne Pehe Mai  
Raggadat Cris / Foki Mai 
Sam V X bKIDD / Cruisin’ 
Samson Squad / Taku Vaine 
Sapphire Matāfai / Dilemma 
SEMA / Real 
Shepherds Reign / Aiga (Toe Fo’i) 
Tazman Jack / Myself 
THE MITIS / See You Again 
TJ Taotua / You and I 
TONE6 / Another Level of Emotion 
Tree / Afio Ane Loa 
Village90 / To the Wire 
