Metal Book Co-created By Human And Artificial Intelligence

Friday, 12 June 2020, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Phantom House

Wellington photographer Grant Sheehan has used artificial neural network technology to create photographic images that visualise an artificial intelligence (AI) dreamscape – and then published them in a book made of metal.

This massive new Kiwi project is a fusion of art and science. Does Ava Dream? has many different elements but at the heart of it are the questions: what might an AI dream of, and what might those dreams look like?

Sheehan attempts to answer these questions using photography, film, music, and cutting-edge publishing technology. The artworks of Does Ava Dream? are created using high-res pattern images, combined with artificial neural network photography plug-ins, to illustrate how an AI's dream fragments might look on output.

Continuing the theme of AI and robotics, Sheehan has printed these images onto metal to create a singular metal book – singular both in the sense that it is remarkable and in the sense that there is only one of it.

Those interested can view the metal book at Pātaka gallery in Porirua. It is accompanied by plus large display versions of the dream images, plus a short film showing these images in motion. The music for this short film, like the images, have been co-created by Sheehan and artificial neural network technology.

For those who can't make it to the exhibition, Sheehan has also created a more traditional paper book about the project as a whole, called The Making Of Does Ava Dream? This is a gorgeous hardback coffee-table book that is published in two editions, one of which comes with a signed metallic paper print of one of the dream images.

Notes

Some images are available for republication upon enquiry

More information about Does Ava Dream? at https://doesavadream.click/

Watch the trailer for the metal book Does Ava Dream? here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sdNzxbrxXU

Find out more about the exhbition at Pātaka here: https://pataka.org.nz/whats/exhibitions/grant-sheehan-does-ava-dream/

Details of the paper books

Title: The Making of ‘Does Ava Dream?’

Prices: $160.00 and $495.00

ISBN: 9780994128560

Full colour landscape, 310 x 280mm, 70 pages, June 2020

Binding: Hardcover with a dust jacket

Text: Satin low gloss

Images: Gloss coated

Each unit signed and numbered

Publisher & Distributor: Phantom House Books

