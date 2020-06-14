Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSO To Stream Acclaimed Mozart Performance On 17 June

Sunday, 14 June 2020, 5:13 pm
Press Release: NZSO

Samuel Jacobs performs Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4 with the NZSO led by Edo de Waart

In 2016 New Zealanders were enthralled by New Zealand Symphony Orchestra player Samuel Jacob’s performance of Mozart’s beloved Horn Concerto No. 4.

Critics praised the Section Principal’s exquisite interpretation of Mozart’s famous concerto as “Glorious” and “the epitome of breezy bonhomie”.

“The best part about this piece is that it’s the perfect format to display Mozart’s lyrical genius alongside his sense of humour,” says Jacobs.

The NZSO is delighted to again showcase Jacobs’ extraordinary ability and supreme musicianship with a free streaming of his 2016 performance.

The streaming will premiere at live.nzso.co.nz at 7.30pm on 17 June and can be viewed via smart TV, mobile phone, tablet or computer.

Since the COVID-19 restrictions, the NZSO has streamed more than 40 new performances by Orchestra players in their homes, along with some earlier filmed concerts. These have been enjoyed by many people, including viewers experiencing the NZSO for the first time.

On 10 June the Orchestra live-streamed a new performance of Beethoven’s iconic Fifth Symphony from Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre.

Other NZSO streamed concerts and performances are also available to view on demand at live.nzso.co.nz. These include the Johann Sebastian Bach series Sei Solo, Ryman Healthcare Presents Discovering Beethoven, the Shed Series concerts Heritage and Speed, and Play Our Part, featuring NZSO players and international guests performing in their homes.

For families the NZSO has also produced Music Room, a 10-part series of educational videos.

