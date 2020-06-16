Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Statham Beats Venus As Hikurangi Book Place In NZ Premier League Final

Tuesday, 16 June 2020, 8:03 am
Press Release: Tennis New Zealand

Top qualifiers Hikurangi have advanced to the final in the New Zealand Tennis Premier League with a 2-1 win over Rangitoto in the first semi-final.

Kiwi number one Rubin Statham clinched the tie with a 7-6 5-7 6-2 win over Michael Venus at Albany Tennis Park in a battle of the two best players in the country. It was a quality match throughout with Venus hitting back in the second set after Statham had clinched a tight first set in a tie break.

But Statham nabbed a vital break in the fourth game of the third set to take charge and go on to secure a quality win.

“My conditioning was the key.” Statham said. “The training block I have had in the last two months with my brother really paid off.”

Earlier Statham’s twin brother Oliver won the opening match 6-4 6-2 over Matt Alexander.

Venus and Alex Hunt teamed up to earn a consolation point for Rangitoto in the doubles with a 6-3 6-3 win over Oliver Statham and Daniel Rowe.

Mauao will play Horokoau in Tuesday’s second semi-final.

Meanwhile Tongariro have advanced to the 5th and 6th playoff after beating Matairangi 3-0.

Martin Colenbrander defeated Satchell Benn 2-6 6-3 6-2 before Isaac Becroft clinched the tie with a 7-8 (3) 6-1 win over Rob Reynolds.

Artem Sitak and Wesley Whitehouse then wrapped up the tie with a 6-0 6-1 win over Adrian Lagman and Satchell Benn.

The Mauao team for Tuesday’s semi-final beginning at 3pm features Macsen Sisam, Finn Reynolds and Zach Whaanga while Alex Klintcharov, Reece Falck and Dylan Heap line up for Horokoau.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tennis New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 