You Should Be Dancing New Zealand Disco Tour - August & September!

Thursday, 18 June 2020, 4:06 am
Press Release: You Should Be Dancing

August & September - 2020
1 Aug - Saturday - Napier - Cabana
7 Aug - Friday - Auckland - Galatos
14 Aug - Friday - Tauranga - Totara St
21 Aug - Friday - Christchurch - Blue Smoke
28 Aug - Friday - Wellington - San Fran
5 Sept - Saturday - Dunedin - Port Chalmers Town Hall

"You Should Be Dancing" is a great big DISCO DANCING celebration! A night of exceedingly danceable disco hits. Classic disco tunes you would have to be a robot not to move to. A literal Boogie Wonderland! We are very excited to present this post lockdown tour with six shows all around New Zealand. We are looking forward to getting out of the house and onto the dance floor to celebrate!

If you are on the lookout for somewhere to shake your thing and are after a great night out where you can get down with all types of extravagance, come along to “You Should Be Dancing” and meet your newest friends on the dance floor. All kinds of nice people welcome. Dress up or down. The good times will be on the grooving dance floor with the most glamorous tunes. What have you got to lose?!

If you like...Earth, Wind & Fire, The Bee Gees, ABBA, Diana Ross, Cher, Boney M, 5th Dimension, Donna Summer, Kool and the Gang, Chic, Gloria Gaynor, KC & The Sunshine Band, The Trammps, Sylvester, O’ Jays, S.O.S. Band, The Brothers Johnson, Divine, The Village People, Sister Sledge, Cerrone, The Jackson 5, Shalamar, The Whispers, Womack & Womack, Midnight Star, The Commodores, Chaka Khan, First Choice, Evelyn "Champagne" King, Patrice Rushen, Silver Convention, Pointer Sisters, Patrick Cowley, Bobby Orlando, Giorgio Moroder, Evelyn Thomas, Gwen Guthrie, Luther Vandross, The Weather Girls, Shannon, Amanda Lear, etc.......Then you will love this night!

