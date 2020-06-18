Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Final Call For Entries: Show Me Shorts In New Zealand 2020

Thursday, 18 June 2020, 8:08 am
Press Release: Show Me Shorts

This is the final call for entries to Show Me Shorts Film Festival 2020 in Aotearoa New Zealand. 

We're looking for cinematic narrative-style films 2-20 minutes long, and made within the last two years. There is no premiere requirement, but priority will be given to films making their New Zealand premiere during the festival.

With many film festivals internationally being cancelled, postponed or moving online we want to reassure you that Show Me Shorts will take place in cinemas during 2-21 October. 

New Zealand has now moved to ‘Level 1’ in the response to the pandemic. That means the virus has been effectively eliminated in the community. Freedom of movement has been restored, but our international borders remain closed to non-citizens without special permission. Our cinemas have reopened! And they reassure us that they are excited to have Show Me Shorts back.

Our final extended entry deadline is 1 July, so this is your final chance to submit. The doors are closing! Here's all the info about how to submit.

