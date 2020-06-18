Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Installations to light up Christchurch

Thursday, 18 June 2020, 9:21 am
Press Release: Christchurch City Council




Key sites around Christchurch will be lit up by lighting installations, interactive displays and projections during July.

CHCH IS LIT – which will run from 1-29 July 2020 from 6pm until 11pm daily – is a large outdoor lighting festival that is helping fill the gap created by postponement of this year’s popular winter spectacle Botanic D’Lights Tirama due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 20 installations have been created and built by Christchurch companies and artists, with locations including Victoria Square, Friendship Corner (the grass area opposite Riverside Market), Park of Remembrance (on the Avon River opposite The Terraces), Cathedral Square, City Mall and New Brighton Pier.

Events and Arts Manager Lucy Blackmore says the Council has had to find fresh and innovative ways to run some events in 2020, despite the challenging environment.

“This is great news for Christchurch residents. They will be able to explore the magic of Ōtautahi by light, every evening in July.”

The temporary lighting will highlight and enhance the permanent lighting that has been installed around the city over the last two years.

Ms Blackmore hopes residents will support local businesses and reconnect with the central city and New Brighton by heading out for an evening for dinner or drinks, before visiting some of the installations on display.

“Installations range from simply lighting up trees in the central city to large-scale, fully interactive projections on buildings and all are free to view and can be easily accessed by people of all ages.”

The installations will be filmed to go online as another option for people to see them, with the Council also encouraging online activities as part of this year’s KidsFest being held from 4-19 July 2020.


