Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Merchant, Miner, Mandarin Shines Light On Race Relations In Late 19th Century NZ

Friday, 19 June 2020, 10:22 am
Press Release: Canterbury University Press

A timely new book provides insight into a lesser known chapter of New Zealand history, including the impact of anti-Chinese legislation, through the life and times of an extraordinary man.

Merchant, Miner, Mandarin: The life and times of the remarkable Choie Sew Hoy, published by Canterbury University Press (CUP), is a fascinating biography of one of New Zealand’s most distinguished entrepreneurs and innovators, as well as an intriguing account of late 19th-century society, industry and race relations.

The book explores the life and successes of innovative pioneer Choie Sew Hoy, from the time he arrived in New Zealand in 1869 to his death as a captain of industry in 1901. A man of two worlds, not only did he develop a range of exports from New Zealand and revolutionise gold dredging with new technology, but he also fought the racism that was frequently experienced by the Chinese community.

Co-author Jenny Sew Hoy Agnew is proud to be a direct descendant of Choie Sew Hoy.

“I felt personally inspired to share the compelling life story of my great-great-grandfather, especially as the importance of acknowledging the impact of racism is increasingly relevant, both globally and locally,” she says.

“Choie Sew Hoy is an example of how one person can transform, achieve, and use their status to break through barriers and fight the prejudice and injustice of their time.”

In an era when Chinese people’s success or very existence in New Zealand aroused hostility, he challenged the prevalent racism and biased government legislation of the day. A philanthropic benefactor of many social causes, he supported hospitals as well as benevolent associations to help less fortunate Chinese immigrants.

Travelling from Guangdong province, via the goldfields of Australia, Sew Hoy arrived in Port Chalmers in 1869, when Cantonese merchants and storekeepers were becoming an important and highly visible part of the local business community.

Sew Hoy quickly became known as a notable local character, always elegantly dressed and with legendary success in horse racing. His sharp business acuity, self-assurance and charm soon gained him influence and entry to the echelons of the Chamber of Commerce, the Jockey Club, the Masons and even the Caledonian Society.

It is a sad irony that while he had played a leading role in repatriating the bodies of Chinese miners for reburial in their home villages, Sew Hoy’s own body was one of those lost when the SS Ventnor sank on 28 October 1902.

Richly illustrated with 120 illustrations and 4 newly-commissioned maps, as well as a cover portrait of Choie Sew Hoy by renowned artist Gavin Bishop, Merchant, Miner, Mandarin is now available to purchase at all good bookstores and online here.

About the authors

Jenny Sew Hoy Agnew is a fifth-generation New Zealander and a great-great-granddaughter of Choie Sew Hoy. Born into a Cantonese-speaking family in Dunedin, she didn’t learn English until she started school, later graduating from university with a languages degree to become a high school teacher.

Former teacher and award-winning writer published in New Zealand and Australia, Trevor Agnew has a lifelong passion for New Zealand history. He has combined his interests to help explore the life of a remarkable man in this new history.

Merchant, Miner, Mandarin: The life and times of the remarkable Choie Sew Hoy, by Jenny Sew Hoy Agnew and Trevor Agnew, published by Canterbury University Press (CUP), June 2020, $49.99, 288pp, softback with flaps, 265 x 210mm, B&W illustrations, ISBN: 978-1-98-850309-7

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canterbury University Press on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tui Time: Nominations Open For The 55th New Zealand Music Awards

Ceremony confirmed for November, new Tui announced Recorded Music New Zealand announce nominations are now open for the 55th annual New Zealand Music Awards | Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa. Damian Vaughan, Recorded Music New Zealand CEO, says it’s more ... More>>


818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 