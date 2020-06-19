Yoga Day Festival Celebrating United Nations World Yoga Day June 21st 2020

Australian School of Meditation & Yoga + Meditation New Zealand www.yogadayfestival.com.au

The Australian School of Meditation & Yoga is joining forces with Meditation New Zealand to honour the 6th International Yoga Day with a free 7-day online festival. The festival theme, ‘Rise Up to Life with Yoga,’ was inspired by the poignant role that yoga has played in our lives as we face ongoing challenges throughout 2020.

The 7-day festival is a virtual event, led by a diverse mix of friendly, experienced teachers and presenters. Whether you’re new to yoga or an experienced practitioner, there is something for everyone at this event. Flowing inspirational yoga asanas, sacred music with some of Australia’s leading kirtan bands, guided meditations, thought-provoking talks, sound healings, and relaxation sessions, are just some of the classes available. With a steadily growing list of over 1000+participants, yogis from all over the world are coming together daily to practice via the festival’s live-streamed classes. With over 5000 participants at our past annual events, we’re hoping to exceed this figure due to the boundless global reach of this virtual event.

This year, we are delighted to welcome 2 internationally renowned yoga wisdom speakers, Acharya das and Radha Krishna das, who will be sharing yoga wisdom for building resilience and finding solutions to life’s problems.

As we navigate our life through the new normal, may these timeless practices of Yoga continue to help us Rise Up to Life.

WHERE: Australia, New Zealand, and the world! (online, all welcome)

WHEN: 7 Days Challenge starts June 13th (classes and community engagement running all day)

Grand Finale on Sunday June 21st (9am – 3pm Brisbane time)

Register your tickets today by visiting yogadayfestival.com.au or check out

https://www.facebook.com/groups/yogadayfestival/ for more details.

