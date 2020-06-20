Invercargill To Host ANZ Premiership Finals Series

New Zealand’s ‘home of netball in the Deep South’ will host the 2020 ANZ Premiership Finals Series with all six teams converging on Invercargill in August.

The revised season comes to a conclusion with a triple-header Finals Series played on Sunday 23 August at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill.

The top two seeded sides at the end of the regular season will meet in the Grand Final while the remaining four teams will contest the 3rd/4th and 5th/6th classification matches.

Netball New Zealand Head of Events and International Kate Agnew said it was fitting to see the season close at ILT Stadium Southland in front of a passionate fan base.

“There is a huge netballing history in Southland so we are delighted to be able to take the ANZ Premiership showpiece to Invercargill,” she said.

“It has certainly been a challenging season for everyone involved but we are looking forward to celebrating the achievements in August, and we know how Invercargill loves to celebrate and support anything netball.”

The 2020 ANZ Premiership is the first professional women’s league to be back in action in front of live crowds since the COVID-19 lockdown, with games back on court from Friday 19 June.

New Zealand’s leading netballers will contest the 10-week season with matches played every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The first half of the draw sees all games played at the Auckland Netball Centre before the league heads around the country with teams allocated home games from 30 July.

All six teams are back on court this weekend, opening with the Splice Construction Magic against the Northern Mystics on Friday night, broadcast live on Sky Sport 3.

Tickets for the Finals Series will go on sale in the coming weeks and ticketing information to be available on the ANZ Premiership website.

House of Travel will be offering packages for fans planning a visit to the Finals Series in Invercargill – click here to register your interest

