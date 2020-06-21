Could You Be Our Next Bachelorette?
It’s time to dust off those suits and get the heels out of storage, TVNZ 2’s The Bachelorette New Zealand is back for a second season!
Earlier this year we got to experience Lesina and Lily’s incredible journeys, and now we’re on the hunt to find our next Bachelorette.
From breath-taking dates to romantic rose ceremonies, we’re looking for a leading lady who’s ready to embark on an adventure of a lifetime. So, if you’re a single woman ready to take a chance on love, this could be your happy ending.
And of course, our Bachelorette can’t do this journey without her eligible suitors! From farmers and accountants to plumbers – we’re seeking guys brave enough to seize this opportunity for romance.
The Bachelor franchise is responsible for fairy-tale endings worldwide, and right here in New Zealand. So, if you’re up for incredible dates and the potential to find love - take the plunge and apply today!
Applications are now open for men and women aged 18+ from across Aotearoa. So, if you’re ready to take the first step, head to: tvnz.co.nz/bachelorette
The Bachelorette New Zealand will air on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand and is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand.
The Bachelorette New Zealand, The Bachelor New Zealand and the most recent season: The Bachelor US: The Greatest Seasons – Ever are all available to stream at TVNZ OnDemand.