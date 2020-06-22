Major Music Festival In New Zealand Announced Today - Selwyn Sounds

Popular New Zealand Music Festival Selwyn Sounds in Lincoln is likely the very first major music festival in the world to go on-sale since Covid19 prevented crowds from gathering. In welcome news for event fans, the South Island event scheduled for March 6 is announced today and the annual iconic event will next year celebrate its fifth anniversary of entertaining music and festival lovers.

Headlining the renowned music festival is Australian based Kiwi rocker Jon Stevens, who with his Noiseworks and INXS collection will be performing all the huge hits. The former frontman of these bands will rock out chart toppers such as Devil Inside, Suicide Blonde, Need you Tonight and Original Sin from INXS and Hot Chilli Women, Take me Back and No Lies from Noiseworks and will star alongside a heavy hitting line-up of New Zealand musicians.

The March 2021 event has a distinct Kiwi flavour this time around with Stevens, Stan Walker and The Jordan Luck Band sharing the stage with the ‘Who’s Who’ of Kiwi music including The Kiwi 7 - Annie Crummer, Op Shop’s Jason Kerrison, The Lady Killers – Tina Cross, Suzanne Lynch and Jackie Clarke, Supergroove’s Che Fu, Nathan King and Andy Lynch from Zed and Rodney Fisher from Goodshirt performing their own tracks, then coming together as duo’s to play hit after hit and culminating with these celebrated entertainers all on stage together to perform a set of iconic Kiwi rock anthems exclusively at Selwyn Sounds. To round out an unbelievable day of entertainment, the Remnants of Hello Sailor and crowd favourite cover band Automatic 80’s will also be on the line up.

“I’m really looking forward to coming home for the music and the seafood and of course to see all the locals from Lincoln, Canterbury, Oamaru, Timaru and music lovers from all around New Zealand rocking out with us. I’m pleased to be sharing the stage with a huge line-up of stars such as Stan (Walker) and Jordan (Luck), Che Fu (Supergroove) and The Lady Killers,” says headline performer Jon Stevens.

“I can’t wait to hear collaborations of some iconic Kiwi rock classics and of course I’m pumped to be belting out some of the best hits from INXS and Noiseworks! It will be a sensational weekend and I can’t wait to celebrate and be part of one of the world’s first big music events since Covid19 shut us down. We are BACK baby!”

Selwyn Sounds is about bringing back memories, says Festival Director David Parlane.

“The music anthems that take you back to that kiss, that amazing summer holiday, that ex-boyfriend or girlfriend that got away or broke your heart,” says Mr Parlane, who is justifiably excited to be perhaps the first music promoter in the world to launch a major music festival with no fan restrictions since Covid19 brought the worlds’ events industry to its knees.

“It’s an honour to be celebrating our fifth anniversary of Selwyn Sounds and be putting back into the local events industry who have struggled without work. It’s about the AV and lighting guys, the riggers, the drum rentals, the roadies and the musicians who haven’t been on stage in a long time. But more importantly for our music fans and event goers who get to sing and dance the day away. Leave the kids at home, relax, enjoy some great refreshments, yummy food and great iconic New Zealand music in a fun and vibrant environment with friends. We are going to get down!” said Mr Parlane.

With international borders closed, it gives fans the opportunity to experience a large selection of Kiwi musicians who have made a huge impact here and internationally, together in one day. Mr Parlane wants to encourage New Zealanders to take the opportunity to discover parts of their country they haven’t yet experienced and travel domestically to not only help get the economy moving, but to enjoy events such as Selwyn Sounds – outside of their own region.

“Lincoln is set in a beautiful part of the country only 15 minutes outside of Christchurch. Celebrating some of the best music our New Zealand artists have to offer in one day will truly be a delight to behold. With a mix of legendary Kiwi anthems and current hits and having some of New Zealand’s biggest and best artists perform on stage together will make for a fantastic day out in a beautiful scenic environment. We encourage Kiwis all over New Zealand to head down for a magnificent weekend.”

In addition to the world-class music, there will be over 30 different food vendors offering a world of delicacies.

This year’s event sold out with a crowd of thousands, so fans are encouraged to purchase early to avoid missing out.



Fans can pre-register now for access to a one day only special offer pre-sale on Wednesday 24 June at www.selwynsounds.co.nz and are urged to get their tickets early to avoid missing out.

Tickets to next year’s March 6 event are on-sale Thursday unless sold out prior at www.selwynsounds.co.nz.

