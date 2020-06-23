The World's First Online Interactive Musical Premieres on 26 June!

Lisbon, Portugal - Pedro Pico AKA Drag Queen Teresa al Dente started Drag Taste Inc. in June last year offering a Unique Experience to Travellers: a Drag Queens Cooking Party. It went viral! It became one of the most popular experiences on Airbnb in the World and the #1 on Tripadvisor.

March 10, 2020: Portugal started its nationwide lockdown. Drag Taste was forced to close its doors. In under 5 days, a proposal of an Online Experience was made to Airbnb: Sangria and Secrets with Drag Queens. After submitting the idea, Drag Taste started a thorough testing process to make sure the Sangria Class was amazing and up to the highest standards. History was made: in under 3 months, our Online Experience received over 15,000 guests from the 5 continents, got over 1900 5 stars reviews, generated over 300K$, and was featured in Forbes, New York Times, CNN Travel, Vogue India, Washington Post, among many others.

While making several Sangria Classes per day, 7 days a week, we read a WHO article about how the lockdown and missing human connection, art, and culture could negatively affect children around the world. With that in mind the Drag Queens living together in Quarantine had the idea to write a Musical to be experienced 100% Online, Live, and Interactive! If theatres were closed we would bring the musical to Families, Kids, and Everyone’s houses.

cLock Down tells a magical story that shows how negative emotions we feel during quarantine, more specifically, Sadness, Fear, and Anger can be transformed into happiness. With amazing analogies, grandma Teresa al Dente represents those positive transformations by playing interactive live games with the audience: drawing, pillow fights, and even making a delicious microwave mug cake during the full show, so the guest’s home becomes our stage. In the first musical live tests, children, families, and adults couldn't stop smiling and running through the house and applauded in the end! With a team of over 50 of the TOP Portuguese artists, such as Filomena Cautela and the Portuguese Golden Globe Winner, Henrique Feist, a script was made, 7 original songs were written, composed by the biggest maestro in the country, and played live by an orchestra, scenarios were built, unique costumes were made from scratch, and the Experience went live in less than 30 days. All of this was achieved during a full lockdown. The result is pure Magic!

Media Premiere to be held on June 24th, with 2 sessions.

WorldWide Premiere is on June, 26th, with 4 ongoing daily online live sessions every Friday, Saturday, and Sundays.

Tickets for the Online Musical can be bought on www.airbnb.com/clockdown

