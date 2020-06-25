Annabel White Gets Behind Pink Ribbon Breakfast To Show Support For Breast Cancer Patients

Next week is the launch of Pink Ribbon Breakfast month, where Kiwis across the country will come together to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Beloved Kiwi food writer Annabel White has donated a favourite recipe to show her support for the cause – her Breakfast Apricot and Coconut Loaf, which can be adapted to suit the season.

Last year, 120,000 New Zealanders went along to a Pink Ribbon Breakfast event at someone’s home, workplace, or at a café or restaurant, to help raise an incredible $1.9 million. This year, COVID-19 has forced the campaign to be postponed from May to July, but the organisation is thrilled to see people are still getting behind this cause. Registrations to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast continue to be open throughout July and August.

Evangelia Henderson, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation, said: “COVID-19 has made life harder for breast cancer patients, which is why the need for support this year is greater than ever.

Thanks to the generosity of Kiwis up and down the country, we are able to continue our life-saving work in research, early detection and patient support. The proceeds raised from Pink Ribbon Breakfast will bring us one step closer to our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. So, please get involved in whatever way you can – your support will make a real difference.”

Annabel White’s Apricot and Coconut Loaf

This loaf is deliciously moist and full-flavoured, ideal to serve with morning coffee at a Pink Ribbon Breakfast because it can be made the day ahead and is popular with all the family. Make two if you are feeding a large group, as this loaf disappears as quickly as it is sliced! You don’t need to butter this loaf, just slice and serve.

Ingredients:

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1/4 cup oil (not olive)

1 cup sugar

250g sour cream

11/2 cups flour

11/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

Apricot and coconut mix:

1/4 cup coconut

3 fresh apricots (slightly firm is best) thinly sliced or 6 very well-drained canned apricot halves, sliced OR 8 well-drained peach slices

5 tsp sugar mixed with 3 tsp cinnamon

Method:

Mix the eggs until they are frothy. Beat in the oil and sugar, then add the sour cream and other ingredients. Grease a large loaf tin and place half the batter in it. Sprinkle the coconut and the apricots or whatever fruit you are using evenly in the centre. Sprinkle about 4 tsp cinnamon sugar mix over the fruit. Add the remaining batter and sprinkle the last of the cinnamon sugar and bake at 180degC for 55-60 minutes. Let the loaf stand for 10 minutes, then turn out.

* At this time of the year use either well-drained apricot halves or a cup of sliced peeled apple or pear.

* Serve with grilled apricots – simply place fruit in a tray and grill with a light drizzle of brandy and then a little butter, a sprinkling of brown sugar.

* Adding orange zest and orange juice is also a super option!

Cook’s tips:

* Use firm fruit rather than soft for this recipe. You can substitute the fruit – use whatever you have on hand – in summer you could use plums, nectarines or sliced and peeled peaches. In the winter apple and pears could be used – if it is pear, change to ginger and sugar mix.

* For ease of removal from the tin – make a long strip from a piece of baking paper and line this lengthways in the tin so you can simply hoist the cooked loaf out of the tin with ease after 10 minutes’ resting period.

* With the addition of sour cream – you will find this loaf does not deteriorate in texture/freshness as you would imagine – it’s fine the next 2-3 days after baking.

More than 3,300 women across the country are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and more than 650 a year will die. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, around 400 women who would have received a breast cancer diagnosis missed out on getting mammograms or a referral from their GP, delaying their ability to start treatment.

Proceeds from Pink Ribbon Breakfast will go towards helping these women get the support they need, as well as those already undergoing treatment. They will also help to drive early detection and ground-breaking research to prevent further deaths.

For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

