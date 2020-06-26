NZ Pride Festivals Join Sensational International Line-up For Global Pride

Three Pride Festivals from around Aotearoa will celebrate with their international partners on Saturday 27 June as Auckland Pride, Wellington International Pride Parade, and Winter Pride Queenstown join Global Pride – an ambitious online event curated by Pride organisations after the COVID19 pandemic caused the cancellation or postponement of hundreds of Pride events worldwide. Hosted by Todrick Hall, the 24-hour Global Pride stream will feature more than 1,000 pieces of content including music, performances, speeches and messages of support submitted by over 500 Pride organisations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson are among the line-up of speakers taking part in Global Pride, including former US Vice President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. They will be joined by speakers from the world of entertainment including the Pussycat Dolls, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Stephen Fry, Leslie Jordan and Joanna Lumley. The performance element of the event is of equal international calibre with a superstar line-up of performers, including Adam Lambert, Kesha, Village People, Mel C, Leann Rimes, Pussy Riot, Calum Scott, Natasha Bedingfield, Olivia Newton John, Courtney Act, and Mary Lambert.

“Let’s all recommit to keep doing the work that’s required and make sure that we show that international solidarity so that everyone can celebrate who they are, no matter where in the world they live.” - Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern in her address to Global Pride

The New Zealand component of Global Pride will feature speakers and performers will showcase Aotearoa’s unique culture, talent and pride events to the world. Two stars from Auckland Pride’s 2020 programme will feature in their contribution to the worldwide event – with a performance from arts collective COVEN to showcase queer/trans Māori and Pasifika talent, alongside speaker Aych McArdle who is one of Aotearoa’s most revered human rights activists.

“COVEN electrified the stages they performed on during this year’s Auckland Pride Festival, and their piece in Global Pride is one that stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement - and showcases incredible artists from our queer and trans BIPOC community in Tāmaki Makaurau. To have them and Aych representing Auckland perfectly highlights just how much talent and power our communities have.” says Auckland Pride Director Max Tweedie.

Their contributions will be packaged with a highlight reels from the recent Wellington International Pride Parade and Winter Pride Queenstown festivals, testament to the diversity of celebrations up and down the country. The Wellington segment also includes two local performers Callan James and Jazz who are performing original pieces. The performance from COVEN will open the Aotearoa portion of the stream at 5.15pm NZ Time. This opportunity to work on an international platform provides our local festivals the chance to celebrate our unique pride offerings, but also advocate for further progress at home and in all corners of the globe.

“To be able to share a little bit of our celebrations from Wellington with the world makes us burst with Pride! I know our artists are so excited to be able to take part in this unique global event and that NZ is leading the world with the start of the program makes it even more exciting. We are hoping that as many people will join us and S&M’s from 5pm Saturday to join the 50-70 million people globally expected.” says Wellington International Pride Parade Co-Chair Richard Tait.

“It's wonderful that we can all come together globally during these challenging times as one massive LGBT+ group united in celebrating our diversity. Pride must go on!” says Winter Pride Director Martin King.

Global Pride is supported by partners YouTube and We Are Social, and media partners DIVA, Q.Digital and Time Out. The event will stream on Todrick Hall’s on YouTube channel, iHeartRadio’s YouTube channel, and on the Global Pride website. There will be a watch party at S&M’s Bar in Wellington from 5pm too. More information about Global Pride is available here: https://www.globalpride2020.org/news/pr3/

