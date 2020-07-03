Cook’s Cold Wind Sends Chills

Official Music Video https://youtu.be/zmZKqjEpsD4

Aly Cook presents ‘Cold Wind’, the 4th single released from her critically acclaimed album ‘Caught in the Middle’. The album was declared #1 airplay hit by Australian community radio and appeared in both the ARIA & NZ Album mainstream charts. ‘Cold Wind’ is a highly emotive song written by Kay Bidstrup (GANGgajang) after the sudden loss of a friend.

A heartfelt, soulful delivery from Aly Cook is wonderfully supported by piano from Rick Melick and backing vocals from Cook, Graham ‘Buzz’ Bidstrup, Kay Bidstrup and artist L’freaq (Lea Capelli).

‘Cold Wind’ was the last song recorded for the album ‘Caught in the Middle’ and was recorded by Rick Melick at Reeltime Studio in Sydney’s Northern Beaches and mixed by Buzz Bidstrup at Asquith Studios.

The Music Video, directed by Amy Shields of Light Tree Media, was filmed near Ross River Resort in the stunning East Mac Donnell Ranges near Alice Springs with the support of CAAMA technical, production & music Alice Springs.

Aly Cook is a consummate songwriter and performer with a deep passion and energy for all things musical. She has taken her music to the world, delighting audiences wherever she roams and is carving a career as a respected live performer award-winning recording artist.

‘Cold Wind’ is the 4th single to be released from Aly’s third album 'Caught in the Middle'. The first single 'Red Dirt Road Trip' was released in September 2019 reaching #1 on the Australian Top 40 Country airplay singles chart and achieved # 5 airplay single success with a rendition of Kasey Chamber’s ‘Not Pretty Enough'' featuring Sharon O’Neill.

The album ‘Caught in the Middle’ appeared on the ARIA album charts and official NZ Top 40 album Chart, was produced by Graham 'Buzz' Bidstrup (the Angels/GANGgajang) and recorded by Buzz & multi ARIA award winning producer / engineer David Nicholas. The musicians include Buzz on drums, Rick Melick keys, James Gillard bass, Glen Hannah on electric and acoustic guitars, Dean Ray, acoustic guitar, Clive Harrison bass, George Washingmachine violin and John Kaldor on pedal steel.

'Caught in the Middle’ also featured guest vocals on 2 tracks from multi award winning artist Sharon O’Neill and backing vocals from Aly, Buzz & Kay Bidstrup and SBD artist Jon Abo. The album was released on the SBD Music label, a partnership between music industry stalwart Sebastian Chase, owner of Australia’s largest independent music distributor MGM (Metropolitan Groove Merchants), and producers Buzz Bidstrup and David Nicholas.

