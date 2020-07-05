NYE20 - The Other Side | A Brand-New Festival Over Two Nights In The Stunning Coromandel!

NEW YEARS EVE - 31 DEC featuring L.A.B

30 DEC featuring SHAPESHIFTER

EARLYBIRD TICKETS ON SALE AT 9AM ON THURSDAY 9TH JULY

PRE-REGISTER NOW AT: NYE20 - THE OTHER SIDE

Following announcements by the Government that greenlight Summer Festivals, Nikau Rhythm are thrilled to reveal that Joe’s Farm will once again be hosting events over the summer of 20/21, to celebrate being on the other side of mass gathering restrictions.

Confirmed to date is an epic advancement to welcome in New Year’s Eve with NYE20 - THE OTHER SIDE, the Coromandel’s brand-new music festival! Over two nights this December, a carefully curated and diverse selection of New Zealand’s best live festival artists will ring in 2021 at Joe’s Farm in Whangamata.

Opoutere local and Director of Nikau Rhythm, promoter Clayton Spence is excited to be finally cementing a new festival in his own backyard and featuring an all Kiwi line-up for the event. “This festival is all about people going to the other side for a few days and immersing themselves in good quality music, food, arts, sound, beverages and like-minded people. We are here to make sure you all have a great time on the farm, with the plan of it becoming a long-standing NYE event in Whangamata. We can’t wait to bring it to you and grow it year on year”, says Mr Spence.

Today NYE20 - THE OTHER SIDE are pleased to drop the headline artists for the two nights, with additional announcements to come in the following weeks confirming the rest of the incredible artists on the bill. Make sure you stay tuned for those reveals, coming soon.

HEADLINING NEW YEAR’S EVE, THURSDAY 31ST DECEMBER, one of New Zealand’s hottest bands right now, the hugely popular L.A.B will count us into 2021. Known for their electrifying live shows, these seasoned, talented musicians seamlessly create a magical and eclectic blend of reggae, electronic, blues, rock and funk. The L.A.B sound is one which has seen them quickly become a fan favourite on the New Zealand live circuit, with latest single ‘In The Air’ becoming the first independent local number one since 2012. Their undeniably vibrant popularity resulted in their biggest headline shows selling out Auckland’s Spark Arena and Hamilton’s Claudelands Arena. Currently working on the their fourth album, this prolific band of brothers will bring their trademark grooves to welcome in 2021 on the stunning paradise coast of the Coromandel this New Year’s Eve!

WATCH L.A.B: In The Air | Personify |Baby Will You Let Me | Rocketship | Controller

HEADLINING WEDNESDAY 30TH DECEMBER, New Zealand supergroup SHAPESHIFTER make a welcome return to the lush green countryside of Joe’s Farm after last year’s superb knock-out New Year’s Eve performance. Shapeshifter have long being festival favourites and are renowned for bringing their stadium-sized sound to the party, giving a live performance and vibe that delivers their unique landscape of layered aural genius. Shapeshifter are the masters of combining rolling drum ‘n’ bass, jazz, funk, rock and electronica to set the scene for an army of like-minded souls to immerse in guitar-driven jams and horizon-shifting electronic soundscapes. Make sure you’re there to witness their sonic and visual delights and join in the call to ‘let all the colours ignite tonight!’

WATCH SHAPESHIFTER: Break Me Down | In Colour | Stars | Gravity | Long White Cloud

NYE20 - THE OTHER SIDE has great news for fans that plan to stay on site for any of the duration, with overnight camping options and a free shuttle bus service from Whangamata available. Last year the campground proved overwhelmingly popular which resulted in a sell-out of camping tickets. This year the capacity will be doubled but we anticipate high demand again and the likelihood of another sell out. Make sure you get in early to make your campground booking so you don’t miss out!

This year the campground village will be expanded with hot water shower blocks and additional facilities. There will also be a new VIP campground adjacent to the performance venue. The campground will once again have its own stage in the village green area with “Afternoon Delight” performances programmed.

This will be an R18 event and secure named tickets will be mandatory to both ensure the verification of your age and enable a protocol to support contact tracing. Extra hygiene measures will also form part of the farm protocols, and the provision of additional handwashing facilities will be available throughout the venue site and campgrounds.

It’s time to celebrate the Other Side of a very challenging year for all New Zealanders. Everyone is invited to the magical Coromandel where you’ll be able to lose yourself in the freedom of music, friends, nature and good times. An extra special New Year welcome awaits all good people at Joe’s farm!

JOE’S FARM, 1064 TAIRUA ROAD, WHANGAMATA

NEW YEARS EVE - 31st DECEMBER 2020

L.A.B.

+ more to be announced!

30th DECEMBER 2020

SHAPESHIFTER

+ more to be announced!

