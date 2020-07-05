Canterbury Awards Of Excellence Winners Announced
Canterbury’s Surf Life Saving New Zealand clubs have celebrated a successful patrolling season and year of achievements.
Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Canterbury Awards of Excellence winners were announced on the Southern Region’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/slsnzsouthernregion/ from Friday July 3 with the winners’ booklet released on Sunday July 5.
The awards honour the volunteers who dedicate numerous hours to being on patrol, keeping their club running behind the scenes, and dedicated lifesaving sport athletes who have shone in competition.
The Canterbury awards recognise Surf Life Saving Clubs at Nelson, Rarangi, Buller, Kotuku, Waikuku Beach, Spencer Park, Waimairi, North Beach, New Brighton, South Brighton, Sumner and Taylors Mistake.
Southern Regional Manager Stu Bryce says volunteers throughout the Canterbury area are keeping people safe at the beach – both during patrols and behind the scenes.
“The Awards of Excellence are a great opportunity to acknowledge their efforts and say thank you. But it is also worth remembering these people honoured are just a reflection of the wonderful volunteers in our organisation.”
Mike Smith has been named Volunteer of the Year in recognition of his involvement at a club, regional and national level, particularly in the Health and Safety sector.
“Mike’s service to surf is decades old and it is people like him who are the backbone of the sport and the service side of lifeguarding.
Louis Clark is the Sportsperson of the Year, after the Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club athlete represented the Junior Black Fins at the International Surf Rescue Challenge in Durban, South Africa in 2019. He returned home to compete at the 2019 New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships, where he won the U19 Male 200m Swim With Obstacles and placed third in both the U19 Male 100m Rescue Medley and 50m Manikin Carry.
Back at the beach, Louis won the U19 Male Board Rescue alongside Ben Regan, and placed second in the U19 Male Rescue Tube Rescue with Ben, Jacob Clements and Zach Goldsmith.
“Louis excelled in the local and regional pool and beach events winning both the Open and U19 run swim run and surf races at the Southern Region Championships,” says Stu Bryce.
Luke Smith, Club Development Officer for Christchurch, was named Lifeguard of the Year.
Steven Drabble from South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club has been recognised with the Outstanding Contribution to Surf Life Saving award.
He’s been involved in revamping the Canterbury Development Squad for athletes to further themselves as a more holistic athlete rather than just turning up to train, as well as being one of the main contributors in creating the Southern Challenge – which won Innovation of the Year.
Steven has also had a successful season as a competitor, collecting three medals at the TSB Nationals Surf Life Saving Championships 2020 in Gisborne in March, including a gold in the open men’s double ski, for which he and his partner, Zac Quickenden, are the winners of the Sport Team of the Year.
Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.
The regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on September 19.
CANTERBURY Awards of Excellence 2020 Winners
HONOURS AWARDS
Regional Service Awards
Brendon Ferguson – Rarangi Surf Life Saving Club
Mike Litten – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
Neil Watts – Rarangi Surf Life Saving Club
Mary Seelan – Nelson Surf Life Saving Club
Distinguished Regional Service Awards
Anthony Nunnick – Taylors Mistake SLSC
Craig Jamieson – Taylors Mistake SLSC
SURF SPORTS AWARDS
Canterbury Championships
Top Junior Club – South Brighton SLSC
Top Senior Club – Sumner SLSC
K-Day Awards
Black and White Trophy – Sumner SLSC
F.D. Kesteven Cup Winner – South Brighton A
Oliver Turpin Trophy – South Brighton SLSC
The Giants Eye Trophy – South Brighton SLSC
Southern Region Pool Rescue Championships
Top Junior Club – Waimairi SLSC
Top Senior Club – Sumner SLSC
Overall Top Club – Waimairi SLSC
Southern Regional Junior Championships
Overall Top Club – South Brighton SLSC
Southern Regional Championships
Overall Top Club – Taylors Mistake SLSC
Top Surf Sports Awards
Top U14 Competitor
Top U14 Pool Competitor
Top U16 Competitor
Top U16 Pool Competitor
Top U19 Competitor
Top U19 Pool Competitor
Top Open Competitor
Top Open Pool Competitor
Surf Official of the Year
Lance Cleeve - Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
The Shanks Family Event Guard of the Year
Zavian Fletcher – New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
Coach of the Year
Dave Smith – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
The Leon “Flash” Peters Team of the Year (large craft)
Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club Open Women’s Canoe Crew
(Caitlin Ruddle, Maddie Dawe, Kim Hendrie, Carly Keys)
The Allen Lee Top Canterbury Team of the Year
South Brighton Open Men’s Double Ski
(Steven Drabble, Zac Quickenden)
Te Onepoto Award for Junior Surf - Service
Dean Le Warne – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club
Te Onepoto Award for Junior Surf - Coaching
Danielle Currie – South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
Sports Person of the Year
Louis Clark – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
Outstanding Contribution to Surf Lifesaving in Canterbury
Steven Drabble - South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
GENERAL AWARDS
Innovation of the Year
Southern Challenge
LIFESAVING AWARDS
Rookie Lifeguard of the Year
Noah Fanene – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
Rescue of the Year
Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club / Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
V.S.E Trophy Regional Lifeguard of the Year
Jake Simpson, Sumner SLSC
Beach Education Instructor of the Year
Jade Jeffrey, Sumner SLSC
Instructor of the Year
Kirsty Cullen – New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
Lifeguard of the Year
Luke Smith – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
Volunteer of the Year
Mike Smith, Taylors Mistake SLSC
Patrol Club of the Year
Waikuku Beach SLSC
Club of the Year
Sumner SLSC