Otago/Southland Awards Of Excellence Winners Announced

Isaac Davies - Presidents Trophy

Dedicated volunteer Surf Lifeguards, officials, instructors, coaches and athletes have been named winners at Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Otago/Southland Awards of Excellence.

Southern Regional Manager Stu Bryce says there are so many volunteers working to make sure people get home safe after a day at the beach it is extremely tough to single out just a few.

“The Awards of Excellence are a great opportunity to acknowledge their efforts and say thank you. But it is also worth remembering these people honoured are a reflection of the wonderful volunteers in our organisation.”

Lifeguards from Warrington, St Kilda, St Clair, Brighton, Kaka Point and Oreti Surf Life Saving Clubs make up the Otago/Southland group.

Award winners have been announced on the Southern Region’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/slsnzsouthernregion/ from Friday July 3 with the winners’ booklet released on Sunday July 5.

Lifeguard of the Year Jackson Aluesi, from St Clair Surf Life Saving Club, “has had a massive year”, Otago/Southland Club Development Officer Felix Cook says.

“Jackson participated in the surf first responder pilot programme, completed National Lifeguard School at the start of the season, is Head Regional Lifeguard at St Clair and was first on the scene at the January 24 search at St Clair for a missing 14-year-old.

“The search called upon his rescue diving skills and knowledge, that even the National Police Dive Squad were impressed with,” Felix says.

In addition to being a member of the Otago Search and Rescue Team Jackson is a patrol captain and instructor for both IRB and Surf Lifeguard training at St Clair.

The Volunteer of the Year title is Max Corboy from St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club.

“Max has been instrumental in the development of Search and Rescue operations in our region, fostering the Otago Search and Rescue Team into a highly skilled group that were called upon to perform the January 24 search at St Clair for a missing 14-year-old, along with numerous other incidents throughout the season.

“Max’s leadership and extensive knowledge, along with his ability to make critical decisions has made the difference between life and death on numerous occasions,” Felix says.

He is also a St Kilda club committee member, member of the Local Lifeguard Committee, event safety officer for local and regional events, and masterminded the Otago digital radio network that has enabled clear and reliable communications between the Dunedin clubs.

“That’s a massive undertaking by one person,” Felix says.

Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.

The regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on September 19.

Otago/Southland Awards of Excellence 2020 Winners

HONOURS AWARDS

Regional Service Award

Chris Haig – St Clair Surf Life Saving Club

Steph Laughton – St Clair Surf Life Saving Club

Alex Sutherland – Brighton Surf Life Saving Club

Distinguished Regional Service Award

Max Corboy – St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club

Cameron Third – St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club

Steph Laughton – St Clair Surf Life Saving Club

Life Membership

Seth McPhee – Brighton Surf Life Saving Club

SURF SPORTS AWARDS

Surf Official of the Year

Doug Henderson – Kaka Point Surf Life Saving Club

Event Guard of the Year

Jessica Craik – St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club

Coach of the Year

Mark Hastie – Warrington Surf Life Saving Club

Sports Team of the Year

Kaka Point Surf Life Saving Club U19 Male Canoe Team (Laytun Lornie, Morgan Greer, Lachlan Stoddart, Struan Campbell)

Sports Person of the Year

Sam Steadman – St Clair Surf Life Saving Club

GENERAL AWARDS

Innovation of the Year

Otago Search & Rescue Team - Use of drones, dye and diving equipment at the St Clair search

LIFESAVING AWARDS

Rookie Lifeguard of the Year

Nico Burton – Brighton Surf Life Saving Club

Rescue of the Year

Otago Search & Rescue Team – St Clair Search January 2020

Regional Lifeguard of the Year

Sarah McNaughton – Warrington Surf Life Saving Club

Beach Educator of the Year

Jody Mowat – St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club

Instructor of the Year

Sarah Ball – Oreti Surf Life Saving Club

Lifeguard of the Year

Jackson Alueisi – St Clair Surf Life Saving Club

Volunteer of the Year

Max Corboy – St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club

President’s Trophy (outstanding contribution to lifesaving)

Isaac Davies – St Clair Surf Life Saving Club

Patrol Club of the year

St Clair Surf Life Saving Club

Club of the year

St Clair Surf Life Saving Club

