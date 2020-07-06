Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Olympic Edge United

Monday, 6 July 2020, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Wellington United

Wellington United suffered their fourth single goal defeat of the season against near neighbours Wellington Olympic at Newtown Park on Saturday.

It was a game with a bit of an edge to it especially with ex Olympic players, Chas Lawerence, George Barbarouses, Leo Villa, Martin Packer and Facu Dione all lining up for Wellington United, while the Olympic captain was Daniel Minshull, grandson of United stalwart Bobby (RIP).

In a fairly physical game it was Olympic who opened the scoring with a penalty for hand ball in the 22nd minute. It was one of those handballs that the defender couldn't do much about as the ball thundered towards him but under the new laws it is a penalty. Daniel Minshull made no mistake from the spot.

Eight minutes later a clearance from United keeper Crawford Plenderleith found Olympic's Seth Ward who made a great solo run into the box and scored at the far post to make it 2-0.

United have a decent team and their position at the foot of the table belies this, they started to play some nice football in the second half, with Olympic coach Matthew Kolic, commenting after the game, "when you guys click its going to be watch out the rest of the league" While United have managed to score in every game this season they are lacking a strong presence up front to give them more of a threat to the oppositions goal.

As it was it was right half Abdallah Khaled that broke into the box and pulled a goal back for United in the 70th minute which set up a real battle in the last 20 minutes as United pushed for an equaliser, which unfortunately didn't come and Olympic held on to win 2-1

