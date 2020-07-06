Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Coming Soon: Tu Meke Tūī! Live On Stage

Monday, 6 July 2020, 4:29 pm
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre re-opened last week with its first post-COVID show. We had a theatre full of locals who were excited to be out and about, enjoying live theatre again.

For those of you trying to entertain your tamariki (or mokopuna) these holidays, we have a couple of treats in store for you.We're also thrilled to bring you a live adaptation of the beloved Malcolm Clarke book - Tu Meke Tūī! - in the October school holidays. Keep reading for all the details and to get your tickets now.

A Tu Meke Tūī! and Auckland Live production

Following a sell-out Auckland premiere last year, the best-selling children’s book Tu Meke Tūī! Live On Stage is coming to Toitoi this October.

Presented by Tour-Makers, this delightful play for tamariki, aged three to eight, is set against a lusciously illustrated backdrop of Aotearoa’s magical native wildlife and will delight your whole whānau.

There’s more to being a bird than flying! Tere the tūī and Taitū the takahē are two very different sorts of birds: one loves to flit and twirl about in the sky, while the other prefers to rustle around in the undergrowth. Tu Meke Tūī! is a heart-warming story of friendship, courage and discovering that sometimes it's our differences which make us truly special.

Performed in English and te reo Māori, Tu Meke Tūī! boasts a lively cast of four performers who are multi-skilled in physical theatre, puppetry and song, including Justin Haiu (Lion King Australia, Jandel J & The Funky Friends), and Victoria Abbott (Top of the Lake, Pop-Up Globe), with original direction from Renee Lyons.

Adapted from the children’s book by Malcolm Clarke

Original artwork by Flox 
 

THREE SHOWS

Sunday, October 4, at 2pm
Monday, October 5, at 10.30am
Monday, October 5, at 2pm

Book your tickets now

Matariki - by Kahurangi Māori Dance Company

Get your whānau together and join us on a journey to discover the meaning of Matariki, with Kahurangi Māori Dance Company, through Māori song and dance.

Matariki - Pleiades is a star cluster in the constellation of Taurus which indicates the year ahead, and that the seasons of harvest have begun.

Matariki heralds the New Year and the beginning of Hōtoke (winter) and an important time in the Māori calendar.

Entry by koha, so bring the whole whānau.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

FIFA: Trans-Tasman Hosts For 2023 Women’s World Cup

The awarding of joint hosting rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is a landmark decision for women’s sport in our region Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern said. For the first time in history, Australians and New Zealanders ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 