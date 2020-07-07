RESPONSE: $80million Investment In Sport Recovery

"Women in Sport Aotearoa is extremely pleased to see the government continuing its commitment to women and girls in such specific and measurable ways, through the distribution of the first wave of funding from the $265 million recovery fund for play, active recreation and sport.

Notable inclusions in today’s announcement are a specific focus on female tamariki and rangatahi in the application of the new ‘Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa’ fund ($68 million over four years) and also, a commitment to ‘World Cup Ready Accessible Facilities’ ($7.3 million). The hosting of three women’s World Cup events in the next three years has provided the catalyst needed to begin the process of ensuring that existing stadia and training facilities are permanently upgraded to gender-neutral facilities that will welcome and support a full range of participants well into the future.

Although not specifically detailed in today’s announcement, we presume that all other funds listed - both new and continuing - will have a gender lens applied during distribution. We continue to take the position that funding distribution must be carefully considered, to ensure women and girls gain equitable benefits and support during COVID-19 recovery."

Rachel Froggatt, Chief Executive

