Hauora, Wellness, Through Creativity This Matariki

Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora

This Matariki (13-26 July), The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora is celebrating the long-understood connection between ngā toi (the arts) and hauora (health & wellbeing).

“It feels appropriate to take a nurturing approach to Matariki this year, especially acknowledging the mahi done over lockdown,” says Curator of Programmes Hannah Wilson. “We are deeply grateful to the Māori artists, musicians, and wellbeing practitioners who are engaging with us to put this celebration together.”

Highlights include a showcase of mahi toi (artwork) by emerging and established Ngāi Tahu artists (14-26 July), and a wellness open day from Te Kahui Aroha ki Waitaha a collective of local Māori healers (18 July).

“We’re delighted to host a tremendous range of free hand-on activities led by Māori practitioners,” says Ms Wilson. There is something for all ages:

· Younger children will love the Matariki star hop obstacle course in Market Square, a great activity to pair with the Mākete Matariki on Sunday 26 July

· Tamariki ages 8+ can attend workshops to make a Matariki lantern from a used disposable coffee cup, create a unique bookmark from harakeke paper, or stitch a small artwork inspired by tukutuku and other Māori designs.

· Rangatahi 13+ and adults can do workshops to make whetū bling (embellished stars) or hei taringa (earrings) from harakeke offcuts.

· For older teens and adults, there’s an introduction to taonga pūoro practice and instruments (recommended for ages 15+) and a special invitation to join some Ngāi Tahu artists for a discussion about their work.

· Everyone is invited to participate in Hikitia te Hā (te ao Māori breathing exercises) and Yoga Warriors sessions in the Great Hall. The Arts Centre’s traditional Sunday market will transform into a special Mākete Matariki on 26 July.

Audio-visual offerings include:

· A short taonga pūoro (traditional Māori instrument) AV loop by musician, recording artist, producer, composer, presenter and activist Mahina-Ina Kingi-Kaui (Ngāi Tahu, Kati Mamoe, Ngati Porou, Te Atihaunui a Pāpārangi)

· Astrolabe – Whakaterenga, an online multimedia collaboration featuring dancers, musicians and digital artists from Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia, China, Singapore, and Spain. This iteration, reimagined for Matariki, has a virtual reality component.

All events are free, but please register your attendance at workshops to secure a place. Full programme: www.artscentre.org.nz/whats-on/matariki-2020/

The Arts Centre’s Matariki programme is supported by Christchurch City Council’s Strengthening Communities Fund.

