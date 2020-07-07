Mika Haka Releases His Self-Titled Album On 20th Anniversary

It is the 20th anniversary since Mika has released his first full Te Reo album and second full studio album “Mika Haka”. Just in time for Matariki, Mika Haka will make his album available on July 13th at all major streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube Music and more.

The album is a 100% Te Reo Māori dance album born in the Polynesian capital of Auckland at the turn of the millennium, where tribal rhythms meet pumping nightclubs, where identities are fluid and a world of difference seems possible. Mika works up a sweat with acclaimed classical composer Gareth Farr and in-demand contemporary producer Joel Haines, now online that features some of New Zealand’s top players, including multi-talented keyboardist Godfrey de Grut.

The album features some of Mika’s well-known classics including “Ahi Ataahua”, “Wera Wera”, “Titiro Ahi Wai”, “Ko Te Iwi”, “Aotearoa” and more. The success of the album led to major performances including two seasons at the Edinburgh Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival, Japan and in New Zealand with his dance crew ”Torotoro”.

Some of the songs on the album created some history including “Aoteroa” being performed at the opening of Te Papa New Zealand National Museum in 1998. Also in 1998, Mika Haka performed at the 6th annual Stonewall Equality Show, alongside major artists including Elton John, Ronan Keating, Gary Barlow, Music group Step and many more. Mika Performed “Titiro Ahi Wai” which was televised in New Zealand. “Ahi Ataahua” and “Wera Wera” were two of the most successful singles on the albums that lead to Music Videos. “Wera Wera” was also performed multiple times on TV including on “Good Morning New Zealand”.

Fast forward to today Mika Haka has now released eight albums, twelve singles, toured the world and has acted in over fifteen movies or tv series. He has won multiple awards including two Auckland Fringe Festival Awards. In 2018, Mika released his Autobiography "I Have Loved Me a Man: The Life and Times of Mika".

This year Mika will be releasing one of his biggest projects to date, “GURL” The Motion Picture short film. The films world premiere will happen on the 26th of July at the ASB Waterfront Theatre. The Motion Picture Soundtrack will be available on the 24th of July.

