Equifest – Your Equine Event

Dan Steers. Photo supplied by Kelly Wilson.

The community spoke and we listened. Equifest, a celebration of all things equine, is New Zealand’s newest national equine event and promises to be a groundbreaker.

Held November 27 to 29th as a 3-day equine extravaganza in Taupo, Equifest is designed to impress and inspire. Created and driven by experienced event and equine professionals specialising in delivering successful large international events, Equifest has been thoughtfully developed to inspire, connect and power the industry.

Equifest founder and organiser Ammie Hardie of Core Events, says Equifest aims to raise the standard for national events in the industry by delivering an engaging community-led experience for lovers of all things equine.

A host of equine heavyweights have been secured to ensure the inaugural 3-day event showcases a variety of disciplines for visitors. Official ‘Equifest Ambassadors’ - Kelly, Amanda and Vicki Wilson of the well-known Wilson Sisters, lead an impressive line-up including Ben Longwell of True West Horsemanship, Russell Higgins, and Gina Schick's Beyond the Barriers. Two spectacular Night Shows cap both evenings of the event starring respected equine entertainer, Russell Higgins and his band of bays. Equifest will feature a combination of seminars, clinics and demonstrations, as well as fierce jumping, dressage, western competitions and an exhibition marketplace.

Prior Event Manager for renown National Agricultural Fieldays and more recently Equidays, industry demand and her passion for the event inspired organiser, Ammie Hardie to take the reins herself and champion an event the equine industry could call their own.

“This year has been difficult, we wanted to bring everyone together for a celebration and to showcase the depth of the industry we have here in New Zealand. Due to COVID-19 and the border restrictions, the event will focus on the best of the New Zealand equine industry, showcasing premier products and talented local equine educators and entertainers. The aim for future years is to bring international clinicians, educators and entertainers.” says Ammie.

Equifest is the only national event of its type where people come together to connect and share their passion for all equine disciplines. The strong industry support, advocacy and expertise behind Equifest is set to ensure November’s flagship event succeeds and returns.

Equifest 2020 will be held November 27, 28, 29 at the National Equestrian Centre in Taupo, New Zealand. Tickets for the event will be available online from September. For further information about the event or to become involved, please visit equifest.co.nz.

If you are an equine or lifestyle business who wants maximum exposure as an exhibitor, make sure you apply to exhibit at www.equifest.co.nz.

