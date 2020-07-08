Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nestlé Now Hiring A Milkybar Kid-ult

Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Nestle New Zealand

Nestlé has today announced the search for New Zealand’s first Milkybar Kid-ult, a grown-up who is still a kid at heart.

This new role has been created to celebrate the launch of Milkybar Whirl, a deliciously creamy Milkybar with a swirl of smooth milk chocolate.

The successful applicant will be crowned the Milkybar Kid-ult and will enjoy a unique range of responsibilities. These tasks include taste-testing new flavours and having the opportunity to feature in upcoming marketing campaigns.

A custom-made uniform is being created for the Milkybar Kid-ult to wear, and they will also receive a free supply of Milkybar Whirl to share with friends and family, because after all, the Milkybars are on them!

The role of Kid-ult is all about attitude. The only prerequisite is that our adult applicants are still big kids at heart. And the ultimate Milkybar fan, of course.

Nestlé Head of Marketing Fraser Shrimpton said they wanted to give Kiwis the chance to relive the nostalgic Milkybar kid memories that so many grew up with.

“We know Kiwis of a certain age fondly remember the Milkybar Kid, so we’re excited that Milkybar Whirl is giving the New Zealanders the opportunity to live out their childhood dreams. We’re looking for an ultimate Kid-ult, someone who’s still a kid at heart!

“Whether it’s through applying for this role or enjoying the new Milkybar Whirl, we want to show Kiwis that you’re never too old to enjoy an adult taste of our childhood,” said Shrimpton.

How to Enter:

If you have what it takes to be New Zealand’s first Milkybar Kid-ult, send a 30-second video to Milkybar.Kidult@nz.nestle.com explaining why you’re the person for the job.

Submissions close 28 July 2020 and the successful applicant will be announced after 17 August 2020. For more information and details on how to apply, click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nestle New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 