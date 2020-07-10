Introducing Tiakina, Our New Kaitiaki Relationship Framework

On 1 July, Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision was pleased to launch Tiakina, our Kaitiaki Relationship Framework – a set of policies that will help Ngā Taonga develop more meaningful relationships with iwi Māori. Tiakina is based on the founding Kaupapa/Constitution of the original New Zealand Film Archive, incorporates the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and upholds the Waitangi Tribunal 262 claim*. It also brings practical applications of whakaaro Māori (Māori ways of doing) to Taonga Māori across all areas of archival practice.

We created Tiakina to build more collaboration and trust, and to allow Māori to exercise mana and control over how their taonga are made available. Tiakina sets out how we work with Kaitiaki (enduring traditional owners) of Taonga Māori audiovisual material in our care. Kaitiaki, as one of our types of recognised rights holders, are on an equal footing with depositors and copyright holders. The Framework makes space for Kaitiaki to speak on behalf of their collections, while the Archive operates as the Kaipupuri (archival steward) of this material.

We consider Kaitiaki to be those that can demonstrate a whakapapa connection or calling which creates an obligation to safeguard the taonga itself and the mātauranga that underlies it. Kaitiaki may be an individual, whānau, hapū, iwi or legal entity such as a rūnanga or trust board.

This is one of the first frameworks of its kind in New Zealand’s GLAM (galleries, libraries, archives, museums), media and broadcasting sectors. We hope that its successful implementation will inspire other institutions that care for Taonga Māori to create formal Kaitiaki policies of their own.

Read more about Tiakina on our website.

*The Waitangi Tribunal 262 claim (WAI262) concerns ‘Māori symbols and designs and their use and development and associated indigenous cultural and customary heritage rights in relation to such taonga.’



