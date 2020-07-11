The Shows Must Go On

The world's top musical theatre is set to grace the Opera House at Toitoi in October with an all-star cast of New Zealand voices from the international stage!

Dust off those musical theatre cobwebs and return to your seats to indulge in the magic of the very best songs from stage and screen.

Showcasing an all-star cast of New Zealand voices from the international stage, this glittering concert of musical theatre showstoppers is not one to miss. The Shows Must Go On features a spectacular song list of your favourite toe-tapping numbers from the world’s greatest musicals including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Hairspray, Dreamgirls, The Greatest Showman, We Will Rock You and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

With stunning backdrops and theatrical staging, The Shows Must Go On is a night set to delight. Featuring an exquisite cast of some of our best international performers, The Shows Must Go On will be an experience you will never forget.

ONE SHOW ONLY

Wednesday, 28 October, 7.30pm

Promise & Promiscuity: A New Musical by Jane Austen & Penny AshtonYou will go to the Ball!

After a rapturous sell-out turn at the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival, Penny Ashton’s bonnet is back in the Bay.

Flushed by seven years of success, from Edinburgh to Edmonton to Adelaide, comes Miss Ashton’s collaboration with Jane Austen (deceased). Join Elspeth as she battles literary snobbery, cousin Horatio’s digestions and her mother’s nerves, armed only with a blushing countenance, excellent ukulele skills and being quite bright, you know… for a girl.

In this hilarious, one-(freakishly talented)-woman show, Penny (Radio NZ Panel, Hot Pink Bits, Olive Copperbottom) tackles all of Austen’s characters with song, dance and appalling cross-stitch.

Please note, this show has mild innuendo.

(R13)

Winner Best Theatre Adelaide Fringe

Best Solo Show Victoria BC Fringe

Best Performance in a Comedy Auckland Fringe.

‘Pride and Prejudice gone wild in the best way’ — Rip It Up, Adelaide

“…a sparkling performer whose energy bounces off the stage.” , The Scotsman, Edinburgh

“…a gloriously crowded one-woman show…” CBC Canada

TWO SHOWS

Saturday, August 15, 7pm

Sunday, August 16, 2pm

