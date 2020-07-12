Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Writers’ Café Announces The Release Of The Best Of Auckland

Sunday, 12 July 2020, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Writers' Cafe Auckland

Writers’ Café are releasing ‘Best of Auckland’, a new collection of the best of Auckland stories and poetry of 2019. With works from a select range of new, emerging and established Auckland writers, Best of Auckland is sure to delight readers with its range of themes and breadth of emotions, much of which takes place in our familiar cityscape, in places like Karangahape Road, Point Chevalier, Henderson, and Waiheke.

Including works by 2019 Sunday Star Times Short Story Award winners Jill Varani and 2018 runner-up and award-winning novelist Eileen Merriman, and award winning poet Siobhan Harvey, Best of Auckland also includes newer authors, whose quality of writing gives a hint of their future status as household names within the New Zealand literary scene.

Best of Auckland is launching at Time Out bookstore at 432 Mount Eden Road on Saturday the 8th of August at 6pm. The launch is open to the public.

In 2019, Auckland writers were invited to submit their best stories and poetry, to form part of this collection that brings together the best of Auckland writing. Selecting the “best” of the over 100 entries received was far from an easy task.

Writers’ Café director Elina Kivinen says of Best of Auckland, “The quality of submissions received was very high. We are thrilled to be able to present a collection of such high calibre stories and poems that are sure to entertain, haunt, and move readers.”

Contributing author Jill Varani adds, “It’s an honour to be included in a collection that is grounded within the city I live in and call home.”

Best of Auckland is available for pre-order at https://writerscafe.nz/best-of-auckland/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Writers' Cafe Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 