Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Match Reports | Rd 3 Farrelly Photos Women's Competitions

Sunday, 12 July 2020, 10:58 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Rd 3 Farrelly Photos Women’s Premiership (first division)

Ponsonby 18 Papakura 20

An Alexis Thompson try five minutes from time - her second of the game - saw Papakura scrape past an impressive Ponsonby at Victoria Park. Papakura led 10-0 at the break, but Ponsonby fought back to lock scores at 16-all before Thompson struck the decisive blow.

Manurewa 20 Richmond 28

Richmond opened their account for 2020 with a hard-fought win on the road to Manurewa. Second-rowers Kaiyah Atai and Madison Bartlett were among Richmond’s best performers on the day.

Mt Albert BYE

Rd 3 Farrelly Photos Women’s Championship (second division)

Pukekohe 18 Glenora 42

Glenora got up for their first win of the year, powering past Pukekohe with a convincing performance at Navigation Stadium. Clementine Verea helped herself to four tries, while both Jill Veletaloola and Sharliz White scored doubles in the win.

Te Atatu 28 Otahuhu 32

A strong finish to the match saw Otahuhu reverse a 18-12 half-time deficit and edge past Te Atatu to remain unbeaten in 2020. Annessa Biddle and Flo Delailomaloma were among the standouts for Otahuhu in the win.

Manukau 16 Otara 24

Otara edged past the previously unbeaten Manukau to claim their first win of the year. Centre Tajtiana Lauvao-Araia scored each side of half-time for the Scorpions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 