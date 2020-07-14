'Theme Me Up Scotty!' – A Symphony For Suzy On Tour

CUE Entertainment is proud to present a celebration of 60 years of television in New Zealand with a concert performance of popular TV theme tunes across the six decades in a show called, “Theme Me Up Scotty!” touring the South Island in October.

Producer Tom Conroy spent lockdown developing a concept that would help rejuvenate the entertainment sector, once crowds were allowed into venues. The idea being to create a show that would appeal to a wide demographic, employ as many local artists as possible and by touring, stimulate trade for the businesses that traditionally support the performance industry.

A 50-piece Christchurch Symphony Orchestra will be performing themes ranging from the classics like Hawaii Five-O, Dallas and M*A*S*H, through to the contemporary hits composed for Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey and Sherlock. “Most TV themes were played by small bands so to hear them recrafted by acclaimed Musical Director Tom Rainey ONZM and played by a fantastic orchestra, takes the experience to a whole new level,” said Mr Conroy.

“We’re really looking forward to performing for audiences around the South Island and are delighted to be involved. Tom is a master at putting together concerts of really great and entertaining music, so I know it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Gretchen La Roche, CSO Chief Executive.

To add to the attraction was securing popular TV presenter Suzy Cato to compere the shows. “We couldn’t believe our luck getting Suzy to front the tour. As a much-loved TV personality, Suzy was the perfect fit in our effort to promote this form of genuine, family entertainment. We’ve an inkling there’ll be many in the audience just there to see Suzy with the theme tunes a bonus!”

Mr Conroy has been delighted with the support shown by all the parties involved, from the performing artists through to the host venues, all of whom have come together to make this happen in a relatively short timeframe. “With no-one sure of when audiences would be permitted, we were conscious there’d be few entertainment offerings that could be rolled out at short notice, so the planning needed to be well advanced by Alert Level 1 and this co-operation has made it possible.”

The tour takes in Timaru, Dunedin, Invercargill and Oamaru before finishing up in Christchurch.

Particularly pleasing for Mr Conroy was being able to include Stadium Southland on the tour. “Most of the celebrations planned for the stadium’s 20 th birthday have been canned due to COVID-19 so it was great to provide something big they can party around.”

CUE Entertainment has already fielded enquiries about extending the tour into the North Island.

“We’re frantically working with a number of venues up north to see if we can squeeze in some shows before Christmas,” said Mr Conroy.

Tuesday 6-Oct Timaru Southern Trust Event Centre Ticketek

Wednesday 7-Oct DN Regent Theatre www.regenttheatre.co.nz

Thursday 8-Oct IN Stadium Southland Ticketek

Friday 9-Oct Oamaru Oamaru Opera House Opera House 03 4330770

Saturday 10-Oct CH Christchurch Town Hall Ticketek

