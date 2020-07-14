Trailer Released For New Kiwi Comedy 'Lowdown Dirty Criminals'

The trailer for Aotearoa’s newest comedy crime caper Lowdown Dirty Criminals has today been released ahead of its nationwide theatrical release on August 20.

Directed by Paul Murphy (Second Hand Wedding, Love Birds), the film features an all-star cast led by James Rolleston (The Dark Horse, The Breaker Upperers) and Toi Whakaari graduate Samuel Austin. The lead duo are joined by Robbie Magasiva (Sione’s Wedding, Wentworth), Cohen Holloway (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Scott Wills (Stickmen, Apron Strings) and Rebecca Gibney (Wanted, Packed to the Rafters).

Produced by Lowdown Productions and written by David Brechin-Smith (The Insider’s Guide to Happiness, The Cult), Lowdown Dirty Criminals follows two young men in search of a better life, encountering unsavoury situations and people along the way. When Freddy (James Rolleston) loses his job, he and his best buddy Marvin (Samuel Austin) naively conclude a life of crime may lead them to the wealth and standing they desire.

But when they mess up their first job, a sequence of hilarious and violent events snowball out of control, leading them to their most intimidating enemy yet, The Upholsterer (Rebecca Gibney). The ensuing chaos caused by her two henchmen Semo (Robbie Magasiva) and Roy (Cohen Holloway) on their hunt to find the boys forces them to reconsider their careers as criminals.

Excited to get back onto the big screen as a lead, James Rolleston comments on the film: “I could imagine myself playing the character of Freddy as soon as I read the script. It was absolutely awesome working with such a talented cast and crew. There were a lot of laughs on set and I’m really grateful to be a part of such a fun film.”

Robbie Magasiva adds: “I can honestly say I have never had so much fun on set - we were constantly laughing. This cast and crew put a smile on my face every day.”

Director Paul Murphy is also looking forward to sharing the film with New Zealand audiences, comments: “Bringing Lowdown Dirty Criminals to life on the big screen was an absolute joy right from the start. It was a privilege to work with such stellar cast and crew and I’m confident audiences are going to love this buddy-comedy and its eclectic characters.”

Filmed on location in Wellington, Lowdown Dirty Criminals is financed by the New Zealand Film Commission, with additional support from Avalon Studios, Global Film Solutions and Hells Pizza. It is produced by Robin Murphy and Sadie Wilson for Lowdown Productions, and executive produced by Catherine Fitzgerald (Bellbird, One Thousand Ropes, The Orator). The film is distributed in New Zealand and Australia by Monster Pictures with international sales handled by MPI Media Group.

