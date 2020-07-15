Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

AIHA Announces Return Of The New Zealand Ice Hockey League With A Local Showdown Series

Wednesday, 15 July 2020, 7:15 am
Press Release: Auckland Ice Hockey Association

Auckland Ice Hockey Association, a non-profit sporting organisation, is pleased to announce the return of local competitive ice hockey in the form of a Showdown Series between its two New Zealand Ice Hockey League (NZIHL) teams, the Botany Swarm and West Auckland Admirals.

The Showdown Series will see the two Auckland based NZIHL teams face off against each other in an action packed 4-game series throughout August and September.

After the unfortunate cancellation of the 2020 NZIHL regular season due to the effects of COVID-19, AIHA has worked hard with its teams, staff and volunteers to put on what is sure to be an exciting series between the cross-Auckland rivals.

The Botany Swarm and the West Auckland Admirals are part of New Zealand’s premiere ice hockey league, the NZIHL. The regular NZIHL season sees five teams based around New Zealand travel and compete against each other for the ultimate prize in New Zealand ice hockey, the Birgel Cup.

The local four game Showdown Series will instead see the two Auckland based teams compete against each other in a thrilling match up, where only one team can be crowned the Showdown Series champions.

The NZIHL was formed in 2005 to develop the sport in New Zealand and to give the top players regular competition against each other to improve the skill level of the game domestically and make New Zealand more competitive on the international scene.

The Auckland based Showdown Series is open to members of the public and tickets are available at the half price pre-sale rate of $39.00, through till Monday 20 th July.

