Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Home Game With A Difference For Pulse Supporters

Thursday, 16 July 2020, 7:03 am
Press Release: Central Pulse

A special Fan Zone will give loyal supporters the next best thing when Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse meet the Northern Mystics in a top-of-the table clash at the Auckland Netball Centre on Saturday.

As a result of COVID-19, the first six rounds of the resumption of the ANZ Premiership are being played in a centralised location in Auckland and the Pulse have been quick to seize on a Sky Sport initiative intent on creating Fan Zones across the country.

Fans can gather at a specially-themed bar at The Churchill on Lambton Quay in Wellington where they can watch the match, with all the trimmings, including lounging in front of a cosy fire, in a Pulse fan-friendly atmosphere. A camera feed will send pictures back to the live Sky broadcast which will feature during the game.

"This is a fantastic idea and will help our supporters feel like they’re getting a home game which we haven’t had in so long," Pulse captain Katrina Rore said.

"We really miss playing at home so it’s great to see our supporters coming out for this one and we can’t wait to get to see them in two weeks for our first `legit’ home game."

The Pulse beat the Mystics 42-35 in their first match-up three weeks ago and remain the only unbeaten team in the league.

When: 5pm on Saturday 18th July
Who: Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse v Mystics
Where: The Churchill, Lambton Quay

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Central Pulse on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 