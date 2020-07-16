PSA! Public Service Announcements Return Amidst Apocalypse In Time For The 2020 Election

Circa Theatre proudly presents

PSA: 2020 ELECTION

By Thom Adams, Jamie McCaskill & Anya Tate-Manning

Directed by Gavin Rutherford

Starring Johanna Cosgrove, Neenah Dekkers-Reihana, Hannah Kelly, Simon Leary, Sepelini Mua’au & Matu Ngaporo

22nd August – 12th September

at Circa Theatre

“A veritable humdinger … It’s all a bit gobsmackingly good. ”– Theatreview on PSA: A New Dawn (2018)

Getting a seat at one of Wellington’s Public Service Announcements has long been a legendary feat. After 17 seasons over the last decade, there is rarely a spare spot in the crowd for this fast-paced, talent-packed political romp. Now, back on stage and in a bigger space than ever before, PSA is at Circa Theatre in time for the 2020 election.

“A stroke of simple genius … I left feeling happy and fulfilled, emotions not usually associated with politics.” – Art Murmurs on PSA: Stranger Politics (2017)

In the midst of a year of both revolution and near-apocalypse, PSA is exactly what 2020 needs right now. We deserve a hearty laugh, a good night out, and an equal-opportunity roasting of the only familiar faces outside our bubble that we saw during lockdown: NZ’s politicians.

“Robust political satire, produced to a high standard – Theatreview on PSA: Indignity War (2019)

Will Collins crush the Election? Can Jacinda keep doing this? Will the Kingmaker finally take the throne? PSA mocks all sides of the political spectrum - no one is safe! Whether you work in the inner sanctums of the Beehive or you don’t know your David Seymours from your David Langes, this is the show for you.

“The utter bizarreness of the piece is a delight” – Wellingtonista on PSA: Indignity War (2019)

This brand-new and up-to-the-minute production stars Johanna Cosgrove (Second Unit, creator of multi award-winning Aunty), Neenah Dekkers-Reihana (Pakaru, ransom., Wellington Paranormal, winner of Best Performer at Wellington Theatre Awards 2017), Hannah Kelly (Massive Crushes, ransom., The Surprise Party), Sepelini Mua’au (ransom., The Surprise Party, Movers), Simon Leary (It’s Behind You!, Cock, Auckland Theatre Company’s Filthy Business), and Matu Ngaropo (The Lion King – Australian Tour). Ngaropo is returning home to Aotearoa after eight years overseas and back at Circa for the first time in fifteen years!

“They also seem to come with an extremely vocal camp following” – Theatreview on PSA: Ghosts of Christmas Parties (2018)

A show gut-bustingly crowd pleasing, where top-tier actors in lo-fi wigs give us the human side of politics in the most outlandish ways. You won’t catch these takes on the six o’clock news.

“The ultimate litmus test of comedy is sincere laughter. This show supplies tonnes of it.”

– Theatreview on PSA: A New Dawn (2018)

--

Public Service Announcements is Wellington’s only recurring political satire, started in 2011 by James Nokise and Anya Tate-Manning. Over the last 10 years, PSA has showcased immense NZ talent from the very beginning. Dozens of writers, performers and directors associated across the years are now multi-award winning creatives across the globe – and still coming back to break down the big moments and big personalities in NZ politics for Wellington’s entertainment.

Circa Theatre is an artist-led non-profit organisation that has been a Creative Capital stalwart since 1976. Championed by a board of theatremakers and community legends, including some founding members, Circa is produces high-quality live productions year-round and is a home to work from over 460 theatremakers each year.

PSA: Election 2020 at Circa Theatre

22nd August – 12th September

Tickets $52 full / $42 concession / $25 Under 25 / $38 Friends of Circa

Bookings from www.circa.co.nz

