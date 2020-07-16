Matariki At The Museum

Come celebrate Matariki at the Museum on Sunday 26 July, 10am – 4pm. FREE entry

Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Celebrate Matariki (Maaori New Year) with us at Waikato Museum. Have fun with the family while you listen, learn, watch and make. Take something meaningful about Matariki away with you.

Matariki signals the Maaori New Year. It is a time of renewal and celebration in New Zealand that begins with the rising of the Matariki star cluster.

Aotearoa has emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown to enter a new year like no other. We have been, and will be, affected in different ways.

Matariki at the Museum focusses on the star Hiwa-i-te-Rangi. This star asks us to look forward with hope for a better future. Our programme this year reflects the need for hope, and the desire to support our customary practices and honour our rangatira who hold the skills and knowledge we need for a cleaner, simpler and more profound future.

Welcome, Marae Aatea

10:00am Mihi Whakatau - Greetings and Welcome

Toi raranga (weaving) workshops, Te Roopu Aroha ki te Raranga, Gallery 12

10:30am-12:30pm Whaariki iti: Weaving in Practice - Workshop 1 Make your own place mat - all materials provided 1:30pm - 3:30pm Whaariki iti: Weaving in Practice - Workshop 2 Make your own place mat - all materials provided

'Kotahitanga - United through Creativity', panel discussion, Museum Lecture Theatre

11:00am - 12:00pm Artists discuss their practice and why they have chosen to explore unity to combat systemic racism - and to ‘flatten the curve’ on racism. This is in association with the Kotahitanga exhibition at The Nancy Caiger Gallery, Meteor Theatre. Panellists: Jeremy Mayall, Creative Waikato; Jenny Nand, Waikato Community Funders Group; and contributing artists. Panel convenor: Waikato Museum Curator Maree Mills.

Collision Duo, music performance, Marae Aatea

1:00-3:00pm Collision Duo: Hirra and Ali Morgan. The Morgan brothers are from the original Tokoroa-based sensational 70s funk band, Collision. Come and hear all your old favourites!

'Wish upon a star', Kids' craft activities, Barry Hopkins Gallery

1:00-4:00pm Whetuu Hiwa- i-te-Rangi: A craft workshop to make a net of stars holding our tamariki’s wishes for the future, with Tui Kirkwood.

Closing, Marae Aatea

4:00pm Karakia

