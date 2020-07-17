Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Preview | Rd 4 Farrelly Photos Women's Competitions

Friday, 17 July 2020, 5:46 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Ladder leaders Ponsonby take on local rivals Richmond in what shapes as a key clash in week four of the Farrelly Photos Women's Premiership.

After sitting out the first week with a bye, Ponsonby were big winners in week two and then went toe-to-toe with defending champions Papakura in an eventual 20-18 loss last week.

Richmond come off a 28-20 win over Manurewa and currently sit third on the congested first division ladder.

Papakura host Mt Albert in the other Rd 4 match, while Manurewa have the bye.

In the second division undefeated Otahuhu are at home to Manukau, who suffered their first loss of the year last week to Otara.

Te Atatu, who went down to Otahuhu in a thriller last Sunday, take on Pukekohe at Jack Colvin Park and Glenora head south to play the Otara Scorpions.

Rd 4 Farrelly Photos Women’s Premiership fixtures - all kick-off times 2.30pm, July 19 unless otherwise stated

Richmond v Ponsonby at Grey Lynn Park – 2pm kick-off

Papakura v Mt Albert at Prince Edward Park

Manurewa BYE

Rd 4 Farrelly Photos Women’s Championship fixtures – all kick-off times 2.30pm, July 19 unless otherwise stated

Otahuhu v Manukau at Bert Henham Park

Te Atatu v Pukekohe at Jack Colvin Park

Otara v Glenora at Ngati Otara Park

