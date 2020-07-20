Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Yearbury Takes His Husky To Top Of The Points Table

Monday, 20 July 2020, 10:04 am
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

JULY 20, 2020: It has been quite a season for Waikato dirt bike racer Dylan Yearbury.

In a campaign disrupted by the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, it would be understandable if his focus was slightly blurred and his motivation at a low ebb, but the 25-year-old builder from Cambridge has been exhibiting none of those shortcomings.

In fact, Yearbury took his new Husqvarna TE300i to finish runner-up in the opening round of the always-popular Dirt Guide cross-country series, just after virus lock-down restrictions were eased in June, and backed that up by also finishing overall runner-up in the just-completed New Zealand Enduro Championships, that series abbreviated to four days of racing over two weekends.

With the second of three rounds in the Dirt Guide series being run at Ohakuri, south of Tokoroa, on Saturday, Yearbury was determined to take it up a notch.

And that's just what he did, the Husqvarna star winning the gruelling two-hour race by a solid 46 seconds over Helensville KTM rider Tom Buxton, with Yamaha-mounted Manawatu man Paul Whibley claiming third spot on the podium.

It wasn't a straight-forward win, with Yearbury in strife early on, but he dug deep and battled through the traffic to record victory on Saturday, his win also earning him the series lead outright from round-one winner Whibley.

"I got off to a great start and was in third position (out of 129 starters) as we headed into turn one," Yearbury explained.

"But then I tried to make a pass on a rider at the end of a fast gravel road section and crashed at high speed. It was very slippery and I came into the corner way too hot.

"I was okay and uninjured, but this dropped me back to about 10th.

"I then just concentrated on working my way back towards the front. I passed Tommy (Buxton) for the lead on lap five of the six and then managed to pull a bit of a gap on him.

"My aim is to win the Dirt Guide series this year. It would be a first for me.

"It follows on nicely from my enduro nationals campaign, where I was leading the points but not quite able to seal the deal (by winning the title). I finished that series runner-up to 2019 world champion Hamish Macdonald (of Christchurch), so I have to be happy with that."

The third and final round of the Dirt Guide series is set for the same venue at Ohakuri, in forestry near Atiamuri, about halfway between Tokoroa and Taupo, on August 15.

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour From August

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra from August will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit , will be performed Wellington and Auckland on 6 and 7 August. The Wellington ... More>>


Resonance Orchestra: Tony Ryan’s Lockdown March Premieres At The 1st Public Orchestra Concert In Christchurch Since March

This Thursday 23 July Resonance Ensemble will present the first public orchestral concert in Christchurch since before Level 4 Lockdown. In a programme appropriately titled Liberation , the orchestra will perform a concert of great orchestral classics ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 