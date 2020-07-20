Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Award-winning Playwright Stars In Crypt-tivating Solo Play, Basement By Thomas Sainsbury

Monday, 20 July 2020, 12:50 pm
Press Release: The Meteor

For three nights, the black box theatre at The Meteor will be transformed into a dingy, dank basement for local company TAHI TA’I TASI’s production of Thomas Sainsbury’s Basement. Living there will be award-winning playwright Benny Marama, directed by veteran performer Nick Clothier.


Basement tells the story of Paul Thompson, a telemarketer who rents a basement for a month to live in in order to run away from his many problems. However, it’s been three months and food and water are starting to run out. On top of that, he thinks that someone (or something) has entered his haven. “When I first read it, I found it really funny. As we got deeper into rehearsals however, I found a lot of it resonated with me; the want to hide from your problems until they magically disappear”, says Marama. “The truth is, is that they don’t. Exploring the fallout of that is really interesting to me and I think speaks to a lot of people.”

Writer Thomas Sainsbury is often known for his use of Snapchat filters to create short comedic videos, with his most iconic characters being his impressions of Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges, and characters like Gingerbread the cat. Here, he has written a darkly comedic tale of irresponsibility and hopeful redemption. Says Marama “I’m a huge fan of the characters that he creates. While they’re ridiculous on the outset, there’s something deeper in each of them that is so relatable, which is Paul.”

About the process, director Nick Clothier says “It’s been more about playing around with the space and keeping everything claustrophobic. Given that we live in a post-lockdown world, it’s almost strange to suddenly be thrust into a situation where we’re trapped in a confined space.”

“It’s been a while since I’ve performed and I’ve never performed solo before, so this is either going to be an incredible experience or a massive disaster”, says Marama. “Hopefully it’s the former, but I can deal with the latter if that’s the case.”

Basement by Thomas Sainsbury is on at The Meteor Theatre from July 30 to August 1 at 7:30. Tickets are available at www.themeteor.co.nz/events.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Meteor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour From August

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra from August will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit , will be performed Wellington and Auckland on 6 and 7 August. The Wellington ... More>>


Resonance Orchestra: Tony Ryan’s Lockdown March Premieres At The 1st Public Orchestra Concert In Christchurch Since March

This Thursday 23 July Resonance Ensemble will present the first public orchestral concert in Christchurch since before Level 4 Lockdown. In a programme appropriately titled Liberation , the orchestra will perform a concert of great orchestral classics ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 