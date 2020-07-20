Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Plastic Wrap Removed From Gallery Roof

Monday, 20 July 2020, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Work to remove the plastic wrap covering the Hastings City Art Gallery roof began today, another step in the project to replace the roof.

A new roof is needed because the current cladding has reached the end of its serviceable life.

The work includes removing and replacing all the existing cladding, while retaining the roof’s unique character features.

The building has been encased in a plastic wrap in order to complete the initial stages of the work, but is being removed now so work can continue on the flat areas of the roof.

A small “tower” section of the roof will then be wrapped so building and carpentry work can continue without disruption from the weather.

Once removed, the plastic wrap will be recycled into rolls of “Caution” and “Danger” tape that can often be seen on the likes of construction sites.

Originally scheduled to be finished by the end of August, COVID-19 delayed the work, which is now expected to be complete by the end of October.

The gallery will also be extending its opening hours this week.

As of Tuesday, July 21, the facility will be open from Tuesday to Saturday every week.

