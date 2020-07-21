Age Concern New Zealand Welcomes New Look Board Via ZOOM.

Age Concern New Zealand (ACNZ) successfully held their first virtual Annual General Meeting via Zoom on Wednesday 8 July 2020.

Stephanie Clare, Chief Executive Age Concern New Zealand, said “Due to Covid-19 we had to move the AGM from our normal April date and instead use an online platform. And what a success it was, we had over 50 members from up and down the country join us!" Stephanie says.

“As part of the AGM we farewell our National President Emeritus Professor, Peter Oettli who stood down after 8 years on the Board and 4 years as National President. We wish Peter all the best and thank him for the unwavering dedication and support that he has given Age Concern New Zealand.

“Adrienne von Tunzelmann stood down as National Vice President but has elected to stay on as a Board Member which we are very pleased about as it gives us great continuity of knowledge and helps us with succession planning” says Stephanie.

New roles and faces for ACNZ Governance

Wayne Bradshaw was elected as the new National President. Wayne is the current Chair of Age Concern Havelock North and has been an ACNZ Board Member for the past 4 years. Wayne is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has been self-employed in various roles including the Accommodation and Hospitality sector, Horticulture and Commercial Property.

Wayne is very proud that Age Concerns provide both a strong and proactive national voice as well as a community focus in their work to promote the well being, rights, and dignity for all older people. This was especially noticeable during Covid-19 when the Age Concern family stepped up and provided much needed essential services to the older people across all New Zealand.

Wayne’s vision for Age Concern New Zealand is to provide services fit for purpose for our growing and ageing population within a post Covid-19 landscape. To understand the new environment we work in, consolidate existing partnerships, and build new relationships that ensure the Age Concern family is strong and united in achieving the best for older Kiwis, both nationally and in their local communities.

Stephen Phillips was elected to the role of National Vice President. Stephen was originally the CEO of Age Concern Canterbury and then moved on to the role of Vice President of their Board. He has also been a Board Member of Age Concern New Zealand for nearly 4 years. A key challenge he undertook was managing Age Concern Canterbury post the Canterbury earthquakes. Another career highlight was when he was seconded from the Christchurch City Council to the role Interim Manager of Canterbury Museum. Stephen hopes to use these experiences to contribute positively to the governance of ACNZ and build on and further strengthen relationships with and between all Age Concerns.

Charles Tyrrell from Age Concern Nelson Tasman has been elected as a new Board Member. Charles joined the Board for Age Concern Nelson Tasman in 2010.

He has also previously served on the Board of ACNZ as National Vice President and as a Board Member and is delighted and privileged to serve once again. Charles is a former registered nurse (in UK) and a Anglican Priest, where he served as Dean of Nelson Cathedral until 2010 and oversaw the establishment of paid Elder care workers in each of the 25 parishes in the top of the South Island. He hopes to contribute his skills as a compassionate carer and counsellor and to achieve strong relationships with members nationwide.

Robert Aitken, Mike Cohen, and Jan White remain as current ACNZ Board Members.

BACKGROUND

Local Age Concerns provide services to help older people to lead healthier, socially connected, safe and respected lives.

www.ageconcern.org.nz

Age Concern is a charity.

Age Concerns are a key provider of Elder Abuse services in New Zealand.

Local Age Concerns run social connection and health promotion programmes to combat social isolation and loneliness and to promote healthy ageing and lifestyles.

Age Concern New Zealand has a national office and nationwide network of 40 members, branches, and associates. Each one provides services, information, and advocacy in response to local needs.

© Scoop Media

