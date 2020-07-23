Back On Vinyl After Three Decades, The Chills 'Submarine Bells' And 'Soft Bomb' Are Out Now

Newly reissued by Fire Records, these iconic early albums from The Chills catalogue have been remastered for a super sweet moment of ear candy, perfect for rediscovery.

Back on vinyl for the first time is almost three decades, you can now get your hands on these much sought after reissues on the Fire shop, Bandcamp and direct from Fire USA.

Submarine Bells (1990)

The Chills’ second album from 1990 is their much-praised major label debut. A rich tapestry of sound with a nod to Postcard, early Teardrop Explodes and a host of indie pop legends.

Built around Martin Phillipps’ off-kilter vocal; all accent, all attitude, it reels around folk-like couplets with brusque punk swagger fed through psychedelic hues; so timeless it still simmers beautifully. It includes the effervescent, euphoric opener ‘Heavenly Pop Hit’.

“The Chills distilled post-punk with the sweet delivery of Phillipps, making it sound like The Fall paying homage to Prefab Sprout. Something that rare.” Perfect Sound Forever

“Utterly immaculate” Pitchfork

Soft Bomb (1992)

Originally released in 1992, The Chills’ third album ‘Soft Bomb’ came out on Slash/Warners. Featuring contributions from giants of contemporary American music like Van Dyke Parks and ex dB’s Peter Holsapple as collaborators.

A roller coaster 17-song, 51 minute trip, a conceptual classic that embraces styles and genres.

“’Soft Bomb’ was The Chills’ finest hour.” Perfect Sound Forever

'Submarine Bells' LP, 'Soft Bomb' LP and

'Submarine Bells' + 'Soft Bomb' + NZ Tote Bag Bundle

Order

© Scoop Media

