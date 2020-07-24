Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Draconis "Anthems For An Eternal Battle" New Release July 31st, 2020

Friday, 24 July 2020, 6:55 am
Press Release: Brutal Records

Brutal Records is proud to announce that the Argentina Death-legends

DRACONIS
"Anthems for an Eternal Battle"

Preorder June 12, 2020

Release July 31, 2020

Formed from the raw swamp of subconscious emotions, desires and fears, Draconis strikes with an immersively rhythmic assault of raw riffs and relatively technical Argentinian-style death metal discursive variation, finding a balance in the overall structure of these songs to deliver the listener through cycles of evolutionary thought into themes and rhythms of commonality. Enjoying the abrupt, this band alternate between structures with no warning and in the style of the South American school, make sense of their riffs in context of song structure and in that mindset often dive or leap to a change unpredictably, with a fire of acquisition.

Band Members:
Gerardo Vargas: Vocal & Guitar
Bruno Vargas: Lead Guitar
Marcos Villarroel: Bass
Cesar Roman: Drums

Rolling riffs of fast tunneled tremolo connect songs in a sequence of tone and rhythm, flowing into one another and rejoining on the snap command of circular song structure to begin again a cycle. The band drops into rhythms nicely and then seamlessly accelerates, driving anthems of dissent with fast and precise grindcore drumming under a hoarse and hollowed voice of gutted vocal cords. While at some points riff salad prevails, it is as in bands like Massacra unified by core rhythm and sense of structure in motion, and the resulting interchanging series of circular structures provides for mazelike yet concise songwriting.

Tracklist:

Anthems for an eternal Battle
Puppets who ignore their Masters
Inner Quest
My last Journey
Shadows of Emptyness
Remember the Unremembering
Ship of Illusions
Traitors of Everyday
Lost Angel
Falling into Darkness

Preorder

https://snd.click/bchz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Brutal Records on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour

The NZSO will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit, will be performed in Wellington and Auckland on August 6 and 7. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 